The L.A. Lakers made history when they signed Anthony Davis to a three-year, $186 million max extension despite him missing 26 games last season due to injury. However, NBA writer Mark Medina believes there is ‘some internal optimism’ that his injuries are a thing of the past.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that L.A. Lakers superstar signed to a three-year, $186 million max extension, which works out as a total of over $270 million through 2028.

With a base salary average of $62 million starting from the 2025-26 season as reported by ESPN’s Bobby Marks, he is now the holder of the richest annual extension in NBA history.

He surpasses that of the $60.8 million that Jaylen Brown received after signing his five-year, $304 million supermax extension with the Boston Celtics, per NBA.

The eight-time NBA All-Star’s commitment to the team was perhaps questioned with the rumors surrounding LeBron James’ possible retirement after their 0-4 sweep to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, but with a long-term commitment from Davis, there is hope they will remain competitive even after the LeBron James era comes to an end.

What does Mark Medina think about Anthony Davis’ recent injury history?

Despite a foot injury keeping him out of more than a quarter of the 2022-23 regular season, he remained relatively healthy, suggesting that there may be hope for him ahead of next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “With his injuries he missed 26 games last season. When you really break down the numbers, 23 of them were to treat a stressed right foot in late December, late January.”

“After that he only missed three more games, just back-to-back preventative purposes. Other than that, he didn't miss much time and have any other significant injuries.”

“So while the Lakers are going to handle him with care, there is some internal optimism that he's around the corner a little bit on that front.”

How did Anthony Davis perform last season?

What Davis can offer on both ends of the floor is unique, and it is no wonder why the Lakers ensured that they tied him down to the Purple and Gold for the foreseeable.

As per Statmuse, last season the 6’10” power forward/center averaged 25.9 points, good enough for second-best on the Lakers roster behind only LeBron James, as well as leading the team in both rebounds with 12.5, and blocks, with 2.0 per game.

However, it was the 2023 post-season run where the three-time blocks leader really came alive, particularly on the defensive end of the floor.

In their historic playoff run where they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals as the #7 seed, Davis posted 22.6 points per game, as well as career-highs of 14.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks in 38.0 minutes per game.

The Brow has had his fair share of injury problems since he entered the league in 2012. According to Sports Manor, he has missed in the region of 160–180 games over his 11-year NBA career.

However, with only a persistent stress foot injury forcing him to miss 23 of his 26 games last year, and with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka stating that he has fully recovered, via The Athletic's Jovan Buha, there is a lot to be optimistic about for Lakers fans going into next season and beyond.

With Davis’ future locked in to the Lakers for the next five seasons, there is hope that they will remain competitive, even after the LeBron James era comes to an end. If he has a full bill of health to his name, there is no reason why an Anthony Davis-led team couldn’t become consistent NBA title contenders for years to come.