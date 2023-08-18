The L.A. Lakers made sure to re-sign Austin Reaves after a break-out season where he became an increasingly integral part of the team’s success. According to NBA writer Mark Medina, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has high expectations of the 25-year-old, and has predicted he may even be named an All-Star as early as next season.

L.A. Lakers news – Austin Reaves

L.A. Lakers guard Austin Reaves enjoyed a breakout NBA season which earned him a four-year, $54 million extension with the team, per Spotrac.

Prior to free-agency opening, multiple league sources had told HoopsHype that the San Antonio Spurs had considered offering the 25-year-old a restricted free-agency sheet which was worth in the region of $21 million.

However, the Lakers were very open and made it clear that they would be looking to match any offer that teams proposed to the Oklahoma University alum, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

Furthermore, when Reaves made an appearance on All the Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, he admitted that the Spurs and the Houston Rockets were genuine possibilities, although he also went on state that he “really wanted to be in L.A. the whole time”, as it “feels like home”.

NBA GMs around the league believe that Austin Reaves’ contract may be a steal, and say that he plays as though he is worth $100 million, more than double his new contract, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Whether he outplays his current deal in the coming seasons, though, remains to be seen.

Could Austin Reaves become an All-Star next season?

Medina reported that Lakers head coach Darvin Ham believes that Reaves will continue to improve his game next season, and could even be named an All-Star. However, it will be difficult due to the plethora of talent, particularly in the Western Conference.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “With Austin Reaves, I talked with Darwin Ham this summer. He really felt like he was going to continue to build off his strong play because he's not going to be a pending free agent anymore. He can kind of play with even more freedom.”

“I know since then, Darvin Ham was part of a panel with Chris Haynes and Mark Stein, in which he projected that Austin Reaves could be an all-star next season.”

“Now I think in fairness that could be ambitious because the Western Conference is loaded with a lot of great players, especially in the backcourt.”

“But I think the thing that we have to keep in mind is that Austin Reaves has continued to improve each season and showing that he's a complete player, he can assume starters minutes, and that he can be a part of winning basketball.”

How did Austin Reaves perform last season?

In just his second season in the NBA, Austin Reaves made a name for himself, even earning the nickname ‘Hillbilly Kobe’.

As per Statmuse, he averaged 13.0 points, shooting 52.9% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point line. He also contributed 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

He stepped up towards the latter end of the season in the absence of LeBron James, who suffered from a foot injury which kept him out the line-up. As a result, this opened up a starting position which the undrafted guard took full advantage of.

The 2023 NBA playoffs were where the 6'5" guard really shone. Starting all 16 playoff games for the Purple and Gold he contributed 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 44.3% from behind the line.

If he continues to perform on an upwards trajectory in his third season, he will likely be a very important part of a competitive team with championship aspirations.

If the aforementioned comes into fruition, Austin Reaves may well be the steal of the 2023 off-season. We will just have to wait and see.