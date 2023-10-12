Highlights Lakers prioritized re-signing Austin Reaves, believing in his potential as a future star on the team, and he is now paid handsomely on a four-year, $56 million contract.

Despite his big contract, NBA writer Mark Medina believes Reaves could have earned even more due to his breakout seasons and potential for growth.

Reaves has shown his worth through his performance, particularly in the latter part of the season and the playoffs, establishing himself as a starting-level guard and contributing significantly to the Lakers' run to the Western Conference finals.

The L.A. Lakers prioritized re-signing Austin Reaves to start their free-agency after his emergence as a potential star during just his second season in the NBA. As a result of his ascendance on the court he was ‘paid handsomely’ by the franchise, but NBA writer Mark Medina argues that his contract is still one of the best value for money on the entire L.A. roster.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ first order of business when 3pm ticked by to signal the start of free-agency was to ensure that they offered Austin Reaves a deal that would convince him to stay with the team for the long-term, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka admitted via Spectrum Sports Net. Pelinka’s reasoning behind this was that they wanted to keep the 25-year-old “extraordinarily badly”.

This came amid reports that both the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets had shown interest in the Oklahoma University alum, although Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported that due to Reaves being a restricted free agent, the LakeShow were very public in vocalising their intentions to match any offer that was presented to him by any other interested NBA teams.

The two parties came to an agreement quite quickly and the six-foot-five guard went from being undrafted in the NBA and being on a two-way contract just two years prior, to agreeing to a four-year, $56 million contract, as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. As a result, the Lakers fan-favorite is now tied down to the franchise for the foreseeable future, and they will be hoping that he can become an integral piece alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster that can help the team win an NBA championship together.

Mark Medina – Austin Reaves is Purple and Gold's best value for money player

Medina argues that although Reaves’ $56 million contract is ‘handsome’ from a market-value standpoint, he could have easily earned so much more, and he is an ‘intriguing’ prospect who has yet had the chance to show what he is fully capable of.

When asked to name the best value-for-money player on the Lakers' roster in terms of earnings, the journalist said…

“It’s Austin Reaves. The Lakers paid him handsomely at $54 million, but I think arguably, he could have gotten a lot more because of just the breakout seasons that he's had so far and the intrigue of what he can ultimately become. But I think to the Lakers’ credit, they put out the message to different media members, including myself, that they were going to match whatever offer sheet he would get. I think at the time, there was some thought of ‘why would the Lakers broadcast that right away, they're just going to be overspending themselves’. But I think what happened was, it dissuaded other teams from giving Austin Reaves some offer sheets because they felt ‘you know what, there's no use in doing it, the Lakers can match’. I think most importantly, because of the CBA rules that the salary number would be tied up to their cap, at least until the Lakers counter offered, and therefore would prohibit them from making other moves in the free agency market. So with that I think Austin Reaves, even though he got paid handsomely from a market value standpoint, he could have gotten even more. I think that's the intriguing thing for both sides - they're just feeling that he's just continuing to scratch the surface.”

Career so far - Statistics

In just his second season with the Lakers franchise, the 25-year-old showcased why he was deserving of a big contract, after spending his previous two seasons on a standard minimum contract of two-years, $2.5 million, per Spotrac.

Austin Reaves - NBA Career Statistics (2022-Present) Minutes Played 26.1 Points 10.2 Assists 2.6 Rebounds 3.1 Steals 0.5 Blocks 0.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Despite playing in 64 regular season games last year, Reaves would only start 22 of them, all of which came in the latter part of the season after an injury to LeBron James kept him on the side-lines. It was his play down this stretch which arguably put his name on the map, and earned him his big pay day. Per Statmuse, he averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from behind the three-point line.

Going forward into the post-season, Reaves had established himself as a starting-level guard, and would start all 16 of the games for the Lakers in their run to the Western Conference finals as a number-seven seed. There he amassed 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 46.4 percent shooting from the field, whilst converting an impressive 44.3 percent from deep.

Now that Reaves is tied down to the Lakers franchise for the long-term, there will be the expectation that he will continue to improve his play, with the possibility of earning his first NBA All-Star honors as early as next season not yet ruled out should he continue on the upwards trajectory that he is already on. However, only one thing will surely be on his mind, and that is helping LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of his Purple and Gold teammates compete for NBA Championship No. 18.