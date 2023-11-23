Highlights Injuries have plagued the Los Angeles Lakers this season, hindering their roster continuity and forcing them to be patient.

Key players like Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent have been sidelined, causing the Lakers to rely on a thin backcourt.

The supporting cast has stepped up, with D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura making significant contributions, giving the Lakers a strong chance of becoming a playoff contender when fully healthy.

After a poor start to the 2023-24 season, albeit nowhere as near as poor as the year prior, many wondered whether the Los Angeles Lakers had a made a mistake in going down the route of roster continuity. However, nobody can dispute the sheer amount of injuries that the Purple and Gold have had to deal with simultaneously, and it is only now that their absentees are returning that this Lakers team looks to be on the right track after all. As a result, NBA insider Mark Medina argues that the Lakers have had to be patient in this early part of the season, knowing that their injury concerns would only be temporary.

Injuries, injuries, injuries

Los Angeles couldn’t even come into the start of the regular season with a fully healthy roster because Jarred Vanderbilt, who they had just signed to a four-year, $48 million extension in the summer, has been dealing with left heel bursitis which has so far kept him out of the first 16 games of the year. The forward’s six-foot-nine length and defensive versatility has been a huge loss for Laker Nation in this early part of the season, with no other member of the roster quite able to match Vando’s invaluable impact in the starting five, although Cam Reddish has come in and tried, and has so far been impressive. That was, until he sustained a groin injury five minutes into the game against the Utah Jazz. However, his MRI has come back clean, and he is now listed as day-to-day, with head coach Darvin Ham saying the injury was “not as severe” as initially thought.

Another notable absence for the LakeShow is Gabe Vincent, after he suffered a left knee effusion which has so far kept him out of the past 11 games. The 27-year-old was brought in during free-agency after an impressive NBA Finals run with the Miami Heat last season, and was even thought to be rivaling D’Angelo Russell for the starting point-guard spot going into the season. He is expected to be re-evaluated sometime next week, but with rookie guard Jalen Hood-Schifino having yet to make his NBA debut due to a right patella injury, the Lakers’ back-court has looked incredibly thin to start the year. With the rookie reportedly now nearing a return, though, he is likely to be expected to cover some of the minutes in Vincent’s absence.

Los Angeles Lakers games missed due to injury Name Injury Games Missed Jarred Vanderbilt Heel 16* Jalen Hood-Schifino Patella 16* Gabe Vincent Left knee effusion 12* Rui Hachimura Eye contusion 4 Taurean Prince Knee soreness 2 Jaxson Hayes Ankle 2 Cam Reddish Adductor 1* Anthony Davis Hip 1 LeBron James Calf 1 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference. * = ongoing

Medina – Lakers ‘patient’ knowing injury pile-up was ‘temporary’

Medina argues that the Lakers have had to be patient as they waited for various supporting cast members to return to action, of which LeBron James has had to take on perhaps a much bigger role in regard to minutes played than he had expected this early on. However, now that more of the roster is available to play, James is beginning to reap the benefits of this by seeing his minutes somewhat reduced, as well as because of the overall improved team performance on the court.

“When you're looking at this win against the Grizzlies, I know the Grizzlies have had their own injuries, and they have the Western Conference’s worst record, but it was encouraging that LeBron James only played 23 minutes. That’s not going to happen every night, but it is trending in the right direction that they're reducing his workload, philosophically, because everyone else is stepping their game up. But this is a long season and things have a way of always evolving. But I think the thing that left the Lakers patient was not only was it early in the season, but they had so many injuries happen at once, and they knew that that was going to be temporary because these are all young guys. These aren’t serious injuries, and so, yeah, they're getting almost a full roster back, and as a result, they're back on the winning track.”

Supporting cast stepping up

When you have an injury list as long as the Lakers did at one point, it is imperative that your role players, who perhaps were not expecting to play as often in this early phase of the season, step up and do everything they can to help the team. This is more-so important when your leading franchise star is 38-years-old and is in a battle of his very own against the undefeated Father Time, although, so far, LeBron James is keeping his rival at bay.

Nevertheless, there have been some standout supporting members who have helped LeBron and other franchise cornerstone, Anthony Davis, rise up the Western Conference standings. Starting point-guard D’Angelo Russell, who has always been viewed as a talented scorer, albeit inconsistent, has flipped that narrative on its head, currently looking like one of the most consistent scorers available to the Purple and Gold after overcoming an early slump. So far through his first 16 games, he is averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game. He is the third-leading scorer on the team, and his 40.0 percent from three-point range is also the third-best mark, behind James and bench standout, Rui Hachimura.

The Japanese-born forward has perhaps been one of Los Angeles’ most important role players both prior to his four-game absence due to injury, and almost certainly since his return. In the 12 games in which he has featured, Hachimura has posted 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds, converting 50.5 percent of his field goal attempts, and is shooting a team-high 42.9 percent from outside the arc. Combine that with the solid contributions from Reddish who, in his last five games has shot 41.2 percent from deep and has been a defensive menace, grabbing 2.2 steals, there is a very good foundation in this team that, when fully healthy, has a strong chance of going on a winning run that could see them emerge as a solid playoff contender in a stacked Western Conference.

Read more: Lakers focusing on 'internal improvement' would be a nice change of pace