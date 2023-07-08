The L.A. Lakers have been known for big game hunting whether its via trade or in free agency. That’s the reason why they have always been a fun watch in the offseason.

As a premier free agent landing spot and as an organization that is expected to compete for the NBA title year in and year out, the next names that will wear the Purple and Gold colors have naturally been subjects of plenty of interest.

Of course it hasn’t always been good for the Lakers. There had been more than a few years when they failed to land a top-rated talent, and fans had to watch a season of mediocrity as a result.

However, there has definitely been a number of big and solid wins along the way. With that said, we take a look at some of the Lakers’ best free agency signings over the last 10 years.

5 Alex Caruso (2017)

Every Lakers fan knows Alex Caruso’s story. He’s a legend in Hollywood, and for good reason.

As an undrafted free agent back in 2016, Caruso made it to the NBA with sheer tenacity and determination. He out-hustled everyone on the court, and he was soon rewarded by the Lakers with a two-way contract in 2017. That two-way deal transitioned to a standard contract a couple of years later in 2019, and CaruShow proved to fans that he’s built for the NBA.

Caruso’s defensive impact was pivotal for LA in their championship run in 2020. Throughout the playoffs, he averaged 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. The energy and hustle he brought night in and night out was infectious, further increasing his cult following in L.A.

It’s such a shame that the Lakers weren’t able to retain him when he entered free agency in 2021, though he’s definitely one of the best free agency additions L.A. made in recent memory.

4 Rajon Rondo (2018)

Speaking of the Lakers’ 2020 championship, it would have been hard for L.A. to win that title without Rajon Rondo.

Of course Rondo was no longer the same player he once was when he joined L.A. in 2018 on a one-year, $9 million contract. Nonetheless, he made his presence felt in the playoffs.

Everyone knows the legend of “Playoff Rondo,” and in that 2020 postseason, he proved it was no myth.

After averaging 7.1 points and 5.0 assists on 32.8 percent 3-point shooting in the regular season that year, he upped his averages to 8.9 points and 6.6 assists on top of 40.0 percent shooting from deep. He even averaged 1.4 steals in the 16 postseason games he played.

The Lakers signed Rondo the year prior for his ability to perform in the playoffs, and they got exactly that.

3 Austin Reaves (2021)

Much like Alex Caruso, Austin Reaves was an undrafted free agent who earned his keep by playing hard in every opportunity that he gets.

Reaves started as Caruso’s heir apparent—basically the next diamond in the rough that L.A. can polish into a brilliant role player.

However, the 25-year-old has since exceeded those expectations, establishing himself as a foundational piece for the Lakers.

After putting up a 7/3/2 stat line in his first year, he almost doubled his production with averages of 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He has also been more efficient with a 52.9 percent overall shooting clip (including 39.8 percent from deep), up from 45.9 percent (31.7 percent from 3-point land) during the 2021-22 season.

Reaves looks to be a key part of the Lakers’ future, and that speaks volumes of the massive jump he has made ever since the Los Angeles franchise took a chance at him.

2 Lou Williams (2015)

When Lou Williams joined a then Kobe Bryant-led Lakers squad in 2015, he was coming off a season with the Toronto Raptors when he won Sixth Man of the Year. Sure enough, there were some high expectations on his arrival, and he definitely lived up to it.

Williams signed a three-year contract worth $21 million at the time, and he immediately became the third scoring option behind Kobe and Jordan Clarkson. He averaged 15.3 points in his first season in LA, and that’s while splitting duties as a starter and bench sparkplug. He played 67 games that year, starting just 35.

In his second season before Magic Johnson decided to trade him to the Houston Rockets, he actually provided the Lakers some good basketball in an otherwise ugly season for the team. He led the team in scoring with 18.6 points in 58 games with just one start.

1 LeBron James (2018)

There was never a doubt who’s going No. 1 on this list. LeBron James was the reason the Lakers were able to quickly return to relevance after Kobe’s retirement in 2016, and he continues to be a game-changer for the franchise even at his near 40s.

Sure his first season in Hollywood was a disaster, but he was able to do what he always does with his teams: win the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

It’s hard to imagine how long the Lakers would have to wait for another shot at the title had LeBron chose a different team over the Purple and Gold.

James signed a four-year, $154 million deal when he joined the Lakers in 2018, and it’s safe to say he’s worth every penny.

The Lakers will continue to be title contenders with LeBron in the fold, regardless of his age. That’s definitely a massive free agency hit.