Highlights Lakers fans shouldn't miss the rematch against the Denver Nuggets, as they aim to avenge their loss in the Western Conference Finals last season.

The Lakers' game against the Miami Heat will be an exciting battle, especially if Miami trades for Damian Lillard beforehand.

The Lakers' matchup against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day will be a historic rivalry game that fans won't want to miss.

After falling to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the L.A. Lakers return this 2023-24 NBA season with an improved crew surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Purple and Gold are expected to contend for the title once again, and hopes are high that they can get off to a better start in the new campaign than what they had in the previous season.

However, there is no doubt that it's easier said than done, especially when you consider the level of competition the Lakers are set to face in the Western Conference and the whole NBA. Having said that, we take a look below at 10 Lakers games that fans shouldn't miss since it could be a defining factor for the franchise.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

10 Denver Nuggets (October 24, 2023)

As mentioned earlier, the Nuggets took care of Los Angeles on their way to winning their first championship in franchise history. As the 2023-24 season starts next month, the Lakers are looking to avenge that loss in their first game back.

The Lakers are set to visit Mile High City in order to do just that. Fans will be treated to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray going up against the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in what promises to be an exciting rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals.

9 Phoenix Suns (October 26, 2023)

Before the trade deadline last season, the Phoenix Suns shocked everyone by acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. During the offseason, they surprised people more by going for Bradley Beal to complete their roster of offensive All-Stars.

It’ll be fun to see how Devin Booker meshes with Durant and Beal against James, Anthony, and the Lakers. With this much star power right in Los Angeles, fans will be lining up to see these two squads go at each other and discover who comes out on top.

8 Los Angeles Clippers (November 1, 2023)

Ever since the Los Angeles Clippers became competitive, their games against the Lakers have drawn fans effectively. The upcoming match between these two teams on the first of November will be no different this season.

With the addition of Russell Westbrook to the duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Lakers fans will line up to see their former point guard go up against his ex-teammates. Whatever the outcome is, Los Angeles fans will surely come out as the winner of this must-watch "Battle of LA" game.

7 Miami Heat (November 7, 2023)

Over the past few years, the Miami Heat have surpassed expectations by making deep postseason runs and even making the Finals twice in the last four seasons. With Jimmy Butler in the driver’s seat and a supporting cast that manages to surprise everyone, it’ll be exciting to see this Eastern Conference team face the Lakers this campaign.

Of course, it’ll be much better if Miami trades for Damian Lillard before they face Los Angeles. Even if that doesn’t happen, their match against the Lakers will surely be a battle that won’t disappoint at all.

6 Memphis Grizzlies (November 14, 2023)

Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies talked a lot of trash to back up their game, much to the annoyance of LeBron James and Shannon Sharpe. And while Dillon Brooks was let go by the franchise during the offseason, there’s still a lot of heat left in the tank when it comes to the Grizzlies.

It’ll be interesting to see how Marcus Smart will fit in, and how much the absence of Ja Morant due to a 25-game suspension will factor into their upcoming match with the Lakers in a couple of months. What’s certain, though, is that the L.A. fans would love to see their team get the win over the up-and-coming squad right at home amid all the animosity between the two franchises.

5 Boston Celtics (December 25, 2023)

There are few rivalries in the NBA with more history than the Lakers and the Boston Celtics. That’s why their upcoming Christmas Day game at the Crypto.com Arena will definitely be a good reason to catch these two teams battle it out.

On one side, there’s Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis for Boston, while James, Davis, and Austin Reaves are going to wear the Purple and Gold. With updated rosters on both squads, there’s going to be a set of new dynamics that will make this match more exciting for fans.

4 Golden State Warriors (January 27, 2024)

Speaking of rivalries, it’s always a good game whenever James goes up against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. With all the battles these two legends had over the course of their careers, their first meeting during the 2023-24 season will surely be a spectacle.

Another factor to look out for is the addition of Chris Paul to the Warriors’ roster. With the Point God going up against James and the Lakers, Golden State will potentially put up a fight for the ages.

3 New York Knicks (February 3, 2024)

Whenever James and the Lakers face the New York Knicks at home, Madison Square Garden always shines brighter than ever. That’s exactly what’s going to happen when the Purple and Gold face the Orange and Blue at MSG early in 2024.

Add Jalen Brunson’s ascendance as a potential All-Star next season, and fans will get to see a good game when the Lakers visit MSG soon. For sure, there’ll be a lot of people in attendance to catch LeBron when he visits the Big Apple.

2 San Antonio Spurs (February 23, 2024)

While there is a good reason to catch games that feature Scoot Henderson or Chet Holmgren, there’s no other young guy that can attract crowds than Victor Wembanyama this season. As it stands, it won’t be until February of next year before he gets to face the King and his team.

When that happens, all eyes will be on Wemby and James, as this can be a sign of things to come in the NBA. With a young squad like the San Antonio Spurs out there, it’s only natural to see them tested against a contender like the L.A. Lakers.

1 Milwaukee Bucks (March 8, 2024)

Last, and certainly not least, is the Lakers’ first meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2023-24 season. As long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy, LeBron James is ready to go, and Anthony Davis is suited up for action, this match will definitely be a must-watch for fans of both franchises.

These two championship contenders facing off can be a sign of things to come when the postseason rolls along.