The L.A Lakers entered the 2023 NBA free agency with a ton of work to do in order to solidify the supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

While the Lakers didn’t really get a “big fish” by traditional standards, they learned from their past mistakes and improved on key areas where they could really use some help. Instead of looking for that “third star” to pair up with LeBron and AD, they got good pieces who should complement well with what they already have.

The Purple and Gold were one of the best, if not the best team in the second half of the 2022-23 season. Including the Play-in, they went 19-8 since the February 9 trade deadline and even made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

L.A. had many people believing that they could make it to the NBA Finals. And while the Denver Nuggets proved to be too much, the Lakers also proved that they already have a legitimate title contender on their side. All they needed was some tweaking to improve the team, and that’s exactly what they did.

Now, the Lakers come out of NBA free agency as a big winner. To further highlight that, here are three reasons why.

3 Austin Reaves goes back for less than $100 million

Before the 2023 NBA free agency started, fears were high that another team would outbid the Lakers for Austin Reaves. After all, there were reports that rival franchises could offer him up to $100 million.

The Lakers were adamant in matching any offer sheet that would come Reaves’ way up to that extent, though it would have definitely hurt a bit to re-sign him on such a huge deal.

Surprisingly though, come Day 2 of free agency, Reaves and the Lakers agreed on a four-year, $56 million deal—which was the max L.A. could have offered him unless they were matching an offer sheet. Regardless if its for the lack of competition for his services or not, it’s good news for the Lakers.

They avoided a major financial headache had they been forced to pay Reaves that rumored $100 million. It would have also limited what they can do for the rest of free agency and put them at risk of losing D’Angelo Russell, whom they re-signed after inking Reaves with his new deal.

It’s a win-win for both sides. Reaves got the money he deserves, and the Lakers were able to keep a key piece of their future without sacrificing much of their flexibility.

2 Winning core stays together

The Lakers have some key losses as well, with both Dennis Schroder and playoff hero Lonnie Walker IV departing in free agency. L.A. also released Mo Bamba and let Malik Beasley walk away, eventually signing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Although losing those players definitely hurt quite a bit, Rob Pelinka and co. were still able to retain much of their supporting cast.

As mentioned earlier, both Reaves and Russell signed new deals to return to the team. D’Lo got a two-year, $37 million contract to run it back with the Purple and Gold, with the second year of the deal a player option.

The Lakers also brought back Rui Hachimura on a three-year, $51 million deal. Another move that was often overlooked was the team guaranteeing Jarred Vanderbilt’s $4.6 million contract for 2023-24.

All these players made a winning impact on L.A. in the second half of the season, and it was clear they fit well alongside LeBron and AD. With that, the team really did well in navigating their contract situations and bringing them back.

They may not be franchise-altering moves, but the said core made it all the way to the West Finals. With them back, the group should have more continuity.

1 More depth behind LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Now it’s time to talk about the Lakers’ incoming additions via free agency. While they did lose some notable players, they were able to sign new players who could very well be seen as upgrades to the ones they lost.

First and foremost, the Lakers brought in Gabe Vincent from the Miami Heat on a three-year, $33 million deal. The point guard not only brings shooting to L.A., but also toughness on the perimeter.

Vincent was a standout performer for the Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and the Lakers are certainly hoping he can replicate that success with them in the postseason.

The Lakers also added Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish in Day 1 of free agency, two wings who have good size, athleticism and shooting—characteristics that L.A. really needs on its roster.

Then there’s Jaxson Hayes, a high-flying and athletic wing who could be a solid backup behind Davis. Hayes has career averages of 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 62.2 percent from the field.

L.A. definitely improved with all these additions, and it could be just what they need to be able to get back to the NBA Finals.