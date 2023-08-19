The L.A. Lakers has always been a franchise that served as home to the NBA’s biggest stars. Names such as Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Kobe Bryant donned the Purple and Gold to electrify fans worldwide. And along with their presence came contracts that will make your eyes pop out.

Just recently, we’ve seen another franchise-altering talent land a massive contract with the Lakers. Big man Anthony Davis inked an extension with the Purple and Gold that would pay him $62 million annually, which is the highest salary per year in the NBA.

With that said, we take a look below at the Lakers’ biggest contracts they ever handed to their players, including AD’s new deal.

All contract fees and details courtesy of Spotrac.

5 Luol Deng – Four years, $72 million (2016)

Back in 2016, a new Collective Bargaining Agreement came into effect, causing salaries to spike up all over the league. In essence, it raised the salary cap of NBA teams, allowing them to hand out larger contracts to players.

This new agreement allowed the Golden State Warriors to sign Kevin Durant to a two-year $54.3 million deal that resulted in two rings for both parties. Mike Conley and DeMar DeRozan received a five-year, $152 million contract from the Memphis Grizzlies and a $137 million deal from the Toronto Raptors, respectively.

While stars received huge salaries left and right, the Lakers went another route by handing out a four-year $72 million contract to Luol Deng. At that time, the 6-foot-9 forward was 31 and on the tail-end of his prime.

Unfortunately, the gamble didn’t pay off because Deng just played 57 games and was bought out by the Lakers via an installment plan to get him off the roster. Nevertheless, Deng’s contract remains one of the biggest handed out by the franchise throughout its 76-year existence.

4 Shaquille O’Neal – Seven years, $120 million (1996)

Before LeBron James signed with the Miami Heat in 2010, Shaquille O’Neal was considered the biggest free agent signing in the NBA when he inked a seven-year, $120 million deal with the Lakers in 1996. As it stands, that money was well-spent as the All-Star big man elevated the franchise and delivered a three-peat in the early 2000s.

During that period, O’Neal would go on to average 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game. He also nabbed three rings and three Finals MVPs while playing for the Purple and Gold. Unfortunately, a dispute occurred between the Lakers and O’Neal concerning the latter’s pay.

This led to a trade demand in 2004 from O’Neal, even though the 7-foot-1 center just inked a three-year, $88 million extension with Los Angeles. Putting those two contracts together and the Lakers spent over $200 million on the All-Star during his time as a Laker.

3 Kobe Bryant – Seven years, $136 million (2004)

After O’Neal demanded a trade that sent him to the Miami Heat, Kobe Bryant was left to become the face of the Lakers’ franchise. But before that happened, the Black Mamba’s previous contract amounted to a five-year, $56 million deal in a period that netted the All-Star three rings and consistent All-Star Game selections.

When 2004 came up, the Lakers signed Bryant to a seven-year, $136 million contract to become their franchise player. During that period, the Black Mamba led the NBA in scoring for two straight seasons, won two more rings, and earned his only MVP award during the 2007-08 season.

Without a doubt, the Lakers got their money’s worth by giving Bryant that massive contract during the 2000s. The All-Star guard would later sign a three-year, $83 million extension in the summer of 2010, and a two-year $48 million after that—which was his last contract in Los Angeles.

2 LeBron James – Four years, $154 million (2018)

After spending 15 seasons playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Heat, LeBron James chose to bring his talents to Los Angeles. Of course LA had high hopes the King could deliver a title to the franchise, which is why they made sure to pay him handsomely as well.

That all began in the summer of 2018 when the All-Star forward signed a lucrative four-year, $154 million deal that saw him don the Purple and Gold.

Since then, James has won one ring and one Finals MVP. Along the way, the four-time NBA champion signed a two-year, $85 million extension after fulfilling his promise of getting L.A. another championship.

More than making the Lakers championship contenders, though, LeBron helped the franchise become relevant again after years of mediocrity that followed when Bryant retired.

1 Anthony Davis – Three years, $186 million (2023)

Although James and Bryant were considered to be the biggest stars signed by the Lakers during the modern era of basketball, they don’t hold the distinction of bagging the franchise’s biggest contract. That honor belongs to Anthony Davis when the front office awarded the All-Star forward with a three-year, $186 million extension this 2023 offseason.

This deal means that Davis is slated to earn $62 million each year for the following three seasons. As mentioned earlier, that is the biggest annual salary in the NBA today. However, the biggest contract in terms of total amount still goes to Jaylen Brown and the $304 million deal he signed with the Boston Celtics.

After Davis’ arrival in 2019 and helping the Lakers secure a ring, the front office is now banking its future on him to aid the team in getting another shot at the NBA championship. With that in mind, the Brow is now in possession of the biggest and most expensive contract ever handed by the Lakers.

It will be a matter of time before another star will eclipse Davis’ contract. Most likely, both the Brow and James won’t be part of the team anymore when that happens. Regardless, keep an eye out for the next big star that the Lakers sign since, as everyone knows, LA is always big-fish hunting in order to put themselves as title contenders year in and year out.