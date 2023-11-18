Highlights Cam Reddish has emerged as a crucial member of the Lakers' rotation, earning a starting role due to his defensive hustle and intensity.

While the Los Angeles Lakers have had an up-and-down start to the season, it has been one of their free agency pick-ups, Cam Reddish, that has proved to be a crucial member of their rotation. As a result of his defensive hustle and intensity, he was promoted to a starting role and hasn’t looked back, prompting NBA writer Mark Medina to believe that he could turn out to be a candidate for next year’s Most Improved Player award.

Emergence of a deep rotation player

Prior to the start of the 2023-24 regular season, many lauded the Lakers’ off-season moves for creating perhaps one of the deepest rotations in the entire NBA. That was because they managed to retain their previous standouts of Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt, while also adding some notable additions. Names included Gabe Vincent, who had just come off the back of an NBA Finals run with the Miami Heat, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood. However, it was one other free-agency acquisition that has so far made the most noise in this early start to the season.

Former Duke Blue Devil, and college teammates with Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish, has not found the adjustment to the league the easiest. Having been drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the now 24-year-old has spent his time as pro moving from team-to-team in varying trade packages, and this season marked the first time he was able to test free-agency and pick where he wanted to go. Looking to finally find his footing and reignite his career, the young wing opted to sign with the Purple and Gold on a two-year contract, reported to be for the veteran’s minimum, which would be $4.6 million across the two seasons, with the second year being a player option. While he is on a minimum contract, to start this season, he has certainly so far outplayed it ten-fold, and as such, has been awarded a place in the starting five of a star-studded Lakers line-up. Should the seven-foot-seven forward continue on his upward trajectory and career resurgence, he may find a much larger contract waiting for him in the free agency market next year.

Medina – Reddish able to ‘flourish’ due to ‘empowering teammates and coaches’, including LeBron James

Medina believes that Reddish is very comfortable in head coach, Darvin Ham’s system, and that by being awarded the larger responsibility of being in the starting line-up, he has embraced his role, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Furthermore, with the trust put in him by his teammates, the journalist thinks that is key to allowing Cam to ‘flourish’ with the Purple and Gold.

“We've already seen it [Reddish enjoying a breakout season so far]. I don't know if he's going to win Most Improved Player, we'll see, but he can be a candidate. He's already seen how comfortable he can be with Darvin Ham, because not only is he getting a bigger role being in the starting lineup, but he got himself there because he embraced the responsibility of being a good defender. He also hasn’t lost confidence. Last week, he missed a potential game-winning shot against the Miami Heat because LeBron James found him open. LeBron James didn't flinch, he still supported him, he said, ‘Hey, I trust you’, and I think that the players are trying to bring out the best in him. Cam Reddish is able to flourish because of that really unique blend of having empowering teammates and coaches, but also having teammates and coaches that hold him accountable. He has gotten on the floor because of his hustle and his defense and everything else that's happened since then, of being a definitive starter, having a lot of scoring responsibilities, has trickled down from that effort.”

Performance leap this season

In his young five-year career, Reddish has already found himself playing for his fourth NBA team, having been drafted by the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the New York Knicks and then had a short stint with the Portland Trail Blazers before joining the Purple and Gold during the summer off-season. Throughout his career, he has started only 89 of his 186 total games, but this season appears to be vastly different from others.

Cam Reddish - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 24.8 Points 10.2 Assists 1.3 Rebounds 2.9 Steals 1.1 Blocks 0.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

After just six games, Reddish got elevated to a starting role with his teammate Austin Reaves being moved to the bench by head coach Darvin Ham after a poor start to this season offensively, and since then, the 24-year-old has been on an absolute tear on both ends of the floor.

In total, this season, Reddish has averaged 8.0 points, 2,7 rebounds and a team-leading 1.7 steals per game, but over his last five performances, he has seen a significant jump in his numbers, where he has posted 13.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game, connecting on 53.8 percent of his shots from the field and a tremendous 52.2 percent from the three-point line, which greatly surpasses his career average of 32.4 percent from the same mark. While he missed a potential game-winning shot against the Heat, the six-foot-seven forward came up clutch in the Lakers’ game against the Phoenix Suns just four days after his disappointment. With 1:13 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, the Lakers were up 115-113, and just as had transpired against Miami, LeBron James saw a wide-open Reddish on the wing and kicked the ball out to him. He drained down the corner three-pointer and practically iced the game. That night, he hit five threes, finishing the game with 17 points, three assists and three steals.

While his offensive production has certainly improved, it is his elite lockdown defense and hustle plays which have impressed most. In his last nine games, Reddish has had six games in which he had three or more steals, including five in 32 minutes against the Sacramento Kings. As such, he now ranks fourth overall in the league for total steals on the year with 22, tied with Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Smart, while also ranking second overall for total deflections with 41, behind only Dyson Daniels of the New Orleans Pelicans (43), illustrating his high defensive engagement level. He has an individual defensive rating of 110.8 which is third to only both franchise stars in Anthony Davis (106.1) and James (108.4).

In his new starting role, Cam Reddish has elevated his game to the next level and, while he has always had an aura of potential around him from his playing days with Duke, he has failed to so far showcase that on the biggest stages of them all. However, under perhaps one of the biggest lights of them all, in Hollywood of all places, the fifth-year forward finally feels comfortable in Darvin Ham’s system, and he is so far making an excellent case for being one of the candidates for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. So long may it continue.