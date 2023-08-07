Former lottery-pick Cam Reddish signed with the L.A. Lakers during free-agency as he looks to revitalize his young NBA career on a Lakers team that look to overcome last season’s playoff heartbreak and challenge for a championship once again, with his role on the team deemed as ‘fluid’, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

The L.A. Lakers got the majority of their business done in the early part of free-agency, most notably re-signing Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell.

In terms of additions made, the LakerShow made a shock move for former-Miami Heat starting point-guard, Gabe Vincent, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, inking the 27-year-old to a three-year, $33 million deal.

Furthermore, it was later reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Purple and Gold had signed a back-up center to Anthony Davis in Jaxson Hayes in a deal worth two-years, $4.7 million, as well as adding veteran forward, Taurean Prince to a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

Perhaps one of the most intriguing free-agent pick-ups was former lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Cam Reddish, who signed with the Lakers on a two-year, $4.6 million deal after stints with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and most recently, the Portland Trail Blazers.

After three seasons in the NBA, the 23-year-old has yet to deliver on the potential he showed during his college days with Duke University, but with reports coming from Sports Illustrated’s Noel Sanchez that the Lakers are focusing on developing their role players for next season, there is hope that Reddish can make some strides in his development to become an important role player on the roster.

What does Mark Medina expect from Cam Reddish next season?

If Cam Reddish can demonstrate consistency in his training regimen and his overall production on the floor, Medina believes he could earn some valuable minutes playing for the Lakers, but he will likely be at the back-end of the roster rotation, at least to start with.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Reddish's role with the Lakers, the journalist said: “It’s fluid. Lakers coach Darvin Ham made clear to me that all starting positions outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis are up for grabs.”

“The Lakers are intrigued with Reddish’s perimeter defense. They also believe they can oversee Reddish showing more offensive consistency because of his past relationship with assistant coach Chris Jent. Yet, the Lakers are prepared for unpredictable rotations both to take advantage of matchups and hot performances.”

“Reddish will likely be at the end of the rotation since the Lakers would favor their incumbent role players. If Reddish stays consistent with his practice habits and on-court hustle, though, Ham will grant him some minutes.”

The young career of Cam Reddish

When you think of the 2018-19 Duke University roster, the first players to come to mind are likely Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett.

However, it’s easy to forget that all top-three ranked players according to the 2018 ESPN 100 came together, with Cam Reddish ranked third, to form one of the most-hyped NCAA basketball teams in recent memory.

In 36 games with the Blue Devils, the 6’7” forward averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 33% from three-point range and was Duke’s leading free-throw shooter, making 77.2% from the line. He scored in double figures 23 times, and had eight 20+ point games. He also ranked third on the team in both assists (70) and steals (56), per Go Duke.

This one-and-done college career saw him selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 10 overall pick, behind his Duke teammates Williamson and Barrett who were selected at No. 1 and No. 3 overall, respectively.

His NBA career, though, has not been as much of a success so far.

In his three seasons in the NBA, he averages 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 24.9 minutes, shooting 39.9% from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc, per Statmuse.

With yet a new home in Los Angeles, Reddish is hoping he can prove himself worthy of earning valuable minutes on a Lakers roster that has championship aspirations.

All he needs is an environment in which he can thrive, and working under a coaching group that includes Darvin Ham and Phil Handy, there is no reason why he can’t find his feet in the City of Angels and develop into the player he was tipped to be coming out of college.

The 6'7" wing now awaits his opportunity to demonstrate his potential on both ends of the floor in the hope of securing some valuable rotation minutes next season alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.