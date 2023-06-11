Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball has been held back by injuries throughout his career, but NBA writer Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport that the L.A. Lakers initially expected him to be a game-changing player.

It was recently reported that Ball's playing days could be over, amid rumours that those within the Chicago Bulls organisation believe he'll be unable to play again after a third knee operation in 14 months.

Ball was a hyped-up prospect in high school and certainly met expectations in college with UCLA. When the 2017 NBA Draft happened, many thought Ball could go first overall, but it was Markelle Fultz who was picked instead. But with Fultz going first, that left Ball to go second overall to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Medina says injuries got the best of Ball

When Ball was introduced by the Lakers, Magic Johnson told him he would break all his records and many fans thought he would be the one to bring NBA titles back to Los Angeles. Yet, Mark Medina says injuries played a key role in Ball's lack of success and could be the reason his career ends this early.

"If this is the end of Lonzo Ball, his career, you can't help but feel a lot of disappointment because he was drafted at number two by the Lakers in 2017 thinking that he would be a real special player," Medina said to GiveMeSport.

"Magic Johnson, I remember being at the press conference when they brought Lonzo Ball in after drafting him, Magic Johnson was pointing to his jersey on the wall and said 'I expect to see your jersey up there by my name and I expect you to break all my records at some point'. Clearly, the Lakers decided to trade Lonzo Ball eventually, because they were in the Anthony Davis sweepstakes. But, even with that there was still a pathway for Lonzo Ball to have a very successful career in New Orleans and now Chicago, but unfortunately, the injuries have gotten the best of them."

Ball's career in jeopardy

With the Lakers, Ball played in 52 games in his rookie season and averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.9 rebounds and followed that up with 9.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in his sophomore season. Yet, after just two years with the Lakers, Ball was dealt to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis trade.

Ball played two seasons with the Pelicans with moderate success and then was part of a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls in 2021, agreeing a four-year contract worth $80m. However, in his first season, the guard suffered a meniscus tear and needed surgery. Since then, Ball has been sidelined due to experiencing recurring discomfort. In March 2023 he was forced to undergo another surgery and his NBA career is in doubt.

If Ball is forced to retire at 25, it would be a huge disappointment as he was once tipped for the very top.