Fourteen-year NBA veteran Chris Paul is looking to join a championship contender in search of winning a ring before his career comes to a close, but it is unlikely that he will end up on the L.A. Lakers, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA news – Chris Paul

After being traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Bradley Beal, it is rumored that Chris Paul will be bought out, making him a free-agent.

According to Law Murray of The Athletic, the L.A. Clippers are thought to want to reunite with the 12x NBA All-Star after a successful stint with the team between 2011-2017, in addition to re-signing Russell Westbrook.

However, the Clippers aren’t the only team in L.A. thought to want to pursue the future Hall of Famer.

As per the Los Angeles Times, the L.A.Lakers are reportedly interested in acquiring CP3 this off-season, but only to a veteran’s minimum contract, worth about $2.72 million, if the Wizards can’t find a trade partner and ultimately cut him.

According to Spotrac, before his trade, Paul was set to earn around $30 million, with $15 million guaranteed.

Whether he is willing to take such a huge pay-cut to finally team up with his long-time friend, LeBron James, on the team who he almost joined back in 2011 before the trade was infamously vetoed by then NBA commissioner, the late David Stern, remains to be seen.

What does Mark Medina think about the possibility of Chris Paul choosing to join the L.A. Lakers?

Despite the trade with the Wizards not yet being fully completed, Medina cannot see any way that Paul will end up as a Laker, unless it involves a discount salary and a reduced role from the bench.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I don't see it happening because Chris Paul has had a lot of injury concerns. The Lakers have valued having the role players be more available, be more durable, because there's already question marks about LeBron James entering his 21st season and with Anthony Davis, we know what his injury history is looking like.”

“The other thing is the salary cap they have to measure. They're very much wanting to try to retain as much as the roster as they can. They know that Chris Paul, whether it's him as a free-agent or a sign-and-trade, would exhaust a lot of resources to get an aging point guard.”

“With that said, there could be a sliver of hope if Chris Paul's willing to take a pretty significant discount deal, and maybe a reduced role off the bench. But as far as signing up for Chris Paul, with him being a focal point on the team, I don't see it happening for the reasons I outlined.”

Could Chris Paul have an impact on this Lakers team?

In short, yes. The Lakers made a deep playoff run to the Western Conference Finals before being swept by the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets, despite a somewhat disappointing production overall from their point-guard rotation in D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder.

As per ESPN, the two guards combined for 20.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG and 7.5 APG to go with 1.7 SPG throughout the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Compare that with the ‘Point God’s’ post-season averages since he became a member of the Phoenix Suns at age 35, where he put up 16.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG and 8.1 APG to go alongside 1.5 SPG in three post-season runs with the team, further solidifying himself as one of the best to play the point-guard position.

Therefore, there is no reason why he cannot play an integral part in a championship-contending team, as long as he remains healthy enough to be able to play in the playoffs, something which has thwarted him over the past few post-seasons.

When factoring in his age and injury history, it is unlikely Paul will be the focal point guard on any future NBA roster. However, it may be that his invaluable experience could play a key role in helping transcend the talent of a younger point guard who looking to develop his craft under arguably one of the best floor generals to ever grace the NBA.