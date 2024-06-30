Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers are seeking roster pieces to extend their championship window, and potentially consider Chris Paul as a good fit.

LeBron James is reportedly willing to take a pay cut for the Lakers to land a third star.

Chris Paul could be a valuable addition to the Lakers' backcourt, despite his age, where he has shown he can still play at an elite level.

The L.A. Lakers are in the hunt for roster pieces that they feel could extend the NBA championship window of LeBron James and Anthony Davis , and make them contenders straight away.

With that in mind, league insider Mark Medina feels that 39-year-old veteran Chris Paul would be a ‘good fit’ in the Lakers’ rotation, especially considering that the point-guard position has been a particular weak link of their roster over a number of years now.

Looking To Form a Championship Challenger

LeBron James thought to be willing to take pay cut for Lakers to land another star

The rumor is that the Lakers are on the hunt for a third star, and LeBron James is thought to be willing to take a pay cut to make it happen, putting the wheels in motion after declining to exercise his $51.4 million player option for next season.

It is believed that the likes of impending free agents Klay Thompson or James Harden headline the list of potential targets that James is hoping will join him and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles next season.

But one other name they have been linked with is Chris Paul, who after just one season with the Golden State Warriors , could be on the move once again, but whether that be via trade, or by being waived by the team, is still uncertain.

L.A. Lakers 2024-25 Active Roster Cap Player Cap Hit ($ Million) Cap Hit % Anthony Davis $43.2 30.65% D'Angelo Russell $18.7 13.26% Rui Hachimura $17.0 12.06% Austin Reaves $13.0 9.20% Gabe Vincent $11.0 7.80%

Initially, it was expected that they were going to shop both the veteran, and Andrew Wiggins , in a package deal, in an attempt to get two high salaries off their books, but after having moved back Paul’s contract deadline - where his $30 million salary for next season becomes guaranteed – in order to allow for more trade exploration, there is now the possibility that they let him walk for nothing in return.

This, in turn, could open up the door for the Lakers to be able to try and sign him without having to negotiate a trade, though they would likely face a plethora of competition from around the league in their attempt to try and land the 12-time All-Star’s services, with the L.A. Clippers reportedly targeting a reunion this off-season.

Thus, with the Lakers appearing to be on the hunt for players who can occupy roles in the backcourt, this could signal the end of the road for D'Angelo Russell , who, despite exercising his $18.7 million player option, is thought to have become the centerpiece for trade conversations with reports suggesting that the Lakers will be ‘aggressive’ in attempting to trade the All-Star.

Paul Has Shown He Is ‘Still a Winning Player’

For anyone to be able to land Chris Paul, they would have to do so via a trade with the Warriors, but Medina argues that the most likely form of action for Golden State is that they would want to package Paul alongside a player like Andrew Wiggins, which would make acquiring him much more difficult for teams around the league.

However, if they were willing to put Paul as a lone trade candidate, then the Lakers could be a team of high interest, with the journalist further making the case that he would be a great fit, not only for the Lakers organization, but to go alongside his good friend, LeBron James, and despite also being 39-years of age, he has still proven himself to be a player capable of playing at an elite level, and doing so to great effect.

“My hunch is that the Warriors’ best route of trying to upgrade the roster is to package something together that involves Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul as the centerpieces, and see what they can get in return. Now maybe it's more complicated to do that, because some teams might only have cap space for one player or not, but if it is just Chris Paul, I could see the Lakers being a good fit, because he has a relationship with LeBron. He lives in LA. They've obviously wanted to have him for 13 years now, but the NBA said no. And, from a basketball standpoint, Chris Paul has shown that he's still a winning player, and he can play at a high level. The Lakers have always needed point guard consistency, and they've had that a little bit, but they could always have more of it. So I would circle him as someone to keep your eye on who might be wearing purple and gold.”

Filling a Point-Guard Sized Hole in Los Angeles

CP3 has still shown flashes of excellence, particularly his playmaking

It is no secret that the Lakers have struggled in the point-guard department over a number of years, trying and failing time and time again to find a starting-caliber player that can both score, and be a facilitator for the team’s biggest stars in James and Davis.

While D’Angelo Russell has come close to filling the void vacated by the departures of players like Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso after their championship-winning season in 2020 – albeit they were both more second-unit players than starters with James assuming point-guard responsibilities for much of that season – his shooting inconsistencies and poor defensive output has seen him become a liability, especially during the playoffs.

Chris Paul vs. L.A. Lakers' Point-Guards - 2023-24 Season Category Chris Paul D'Angelo Russell Gabe Vincent PTS 9.2 18.0 3.1 AST 6.8 6.3 1.9 REB 3.9 3.1 0.8 STL 1.2 0.9 0.8 FG% 44.1 45.6 30.6 3P% 37.1 41.5 10.7

And, with the injury to Gabe Vincent , which saw him participate in only 11 contests in his debut season with the Lakers, they have yet to really get an insight into how he fits into their rotation.

But with Chris Paul, the Lakers know exactly what they would get, and while his scoring numbers last season suffered a complete drop-off from his career averages of 17.5 points, 9.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per contest, at which he has shot 47.1 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from behind the arc - largely in part due to him adopting a bench role for the first time in his career - he was still highly effective when on the court for the Warriors.

This was evidenced by the fact that the Warriors outscored their opponents by 2.8 points per 100 possessions when Paul was on the floor, mainly as a result of his 111.0 defensive rating which, while one of the worst of his lengthy career, was actually one of the best on Golden State’s roster this season. But when he was off the court, they would only go on to outscore their opponents by 1.8 points per 100 possessions instead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chris Paul's 6.6 assists per game was the most among anyone in the NBA who came off of the bench.

Furthermore, one of the best passers of his generation – he didn’t earn the name ‘Point God’ for no reason – even after 18 seasons in the NBA, Paul has still shown he is effective at distributing the ball, where he led the Warriors with 6.8 assists off the bench, which created an average of 17.3 points scored per contest, which accounted for approximately 14.7 percent of the Warriors’ 117.8 points scored.

Overall, Paul has shown himself to still be a very effective player at the very top level of the sport, and would be a great asset for the Lakers to have in their championship pursuit, and should they build a strong team, and Paul somehow winds up in the Purple and Gold side of Los Angeles, then he could finally be close to erasing the one dampener on his illustrious career: not yet having a championship ring to his name.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.