Almost twelve years after a blockbuster trade between the New Orleans Hornetsand the L.A. Lakers was vetoed by then-commissioner, the late David Stern, the Lakers are now rumored to be a possible destination for Chris Paul.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, NBA writer Mark Medina has revealed that some within the Lakers organisation believe that missing out on Paul set the NBA team back five years.

NBA news – Chris Paul

Sunday night saw Paul being dealt to the Washington Wizards as part of a trade with the Phoenix Suns that sent Bradley Beal the other way.

With reports circulating that a third team is likely to be included in the deal to get the veteran to a championship contender, where he will be playing his basketball next season is uncertain.

However, if he is instead bought-out by the Wizards to become a free-agent, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes that the 12x NBA All-Star would choose to move back to Los Angeles to play for either the Lakers or the Clippers, having played for the latter between 2011-2017.

Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers would have “strong interest” in adding Paul to the roster should he become available as a free-agent, filling a need in a position which the Purple and Gold have struggled to solidify in recent seasons.

With the 38-year-old set to enter his 19th NBA season, joining his teammate and long-time friend LeBron James at the Lakers could be a win-win option for a player who is still looking for a Championship ring.

What has Mark Medina said about Chris Paul to the Lakers?

With Chris Paul looking ever more likely to be bought-out by the Wizards, Medina thinks it would be a shock if the Lakers were able to get him - but also revealed there is some regret over not being able to sign him way back in 2011.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “With Chris Paul, I would be very surprised if the Lakers wind up getting him. No doubt there would be interest because of who Chris Paul is as a player with his credentials, and who he is as a leader. He has a good friendship with Lebron James and he has ties here from his time with the Clippers.”

“The Lakers have still have the ultimate ‘what if’, if the NBA didn't negate that deal in 2011. There’s been people in the organization to this day that said that the non-deal set the franchise back five years because of all the aftermath of everything else.”

How the 2011 trade veto affected the Lakers

One of the greatest trades that never was would have seen CP3 as a member of the Lakers in a three-team trade with the New Orleans Hornets and Houston Rockets, but the deal was vetoed almost as immediately, altering the course of the NBA.

Ultimately, the Point-God did end up in Los Angeles, playing instead with the Clippers alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan to form what became known as ‘Lob City.’

However, for the Lakers it took them almost a decade to recover as they searched for a point-guard capable of helping the late Kobe Bryant as he neared the end of his career. With early playoff exits in 2011, 2012 and 2013 respectively and with Bryant retiring in 2016, it appeared that the Lakers were far from a franchise that had won 16 NBA championships in their history.

As per the NBA, the Lakers would go on to miss the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons, with their return to the post-season coming in the 2019-20 season with All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis a part of the roster. They would go on to win their first championship in a decade during a Covid 19-disrupted season which saw the NBA postseason held in a ‘bubble’ at Disney.

Who knows what might have been for Chris Paul and the Lakers had the trade gone through back in 2011. However, looking ahead to the future, could his time as a Laker be now? Or has that ship ultimately sailed forever, leaving NBA fans alike still wondering what could have been?