Highlights The Lakers have signed Christian Wood to their 14th roster spot, completing their lineup for the upcoming season.

With Wood's addition, the Lakers now have flexibility in their front-court lineups and can experiment with different combinations.

Wood's shooting ability and floor spacing provide the Lakers with an offensive boost, and he could potentially fill in for Anthony Davis or play alongside him in a two-big lineup.

After months of speculation, the L.A. Lakers finally agreed to sign Christian Wood to their 14th roster spot, signaling that their roster for the upcoming 2023-24 season is now complete.

With a plethora of newly-acquired backcourt depth, particularly at the center position, the Lakers now have positional flexibility to play around with some different front-court line-ups, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

The Lakers finally did it. After months of speculation, the L.A. outfit finally made their decision over whom to sign with their 14th, and presumably final, roster spot (they will keep the 15th available spot open for trade flexibility) - Christian Wood returns home to California and becomes the newest member of the LakeShow.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 27-year-old, who spent last season with the Dallas Mavericks, agreed to a two-year veteran’s minimum deal which includes a player option in the second season. The deal is worth a reported $5.7 million across the two years, per Spotrac.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that once all indications pointed toward the Californian native potentially being available for the veteran’s minimum, he became the Purple and Gold’s top target for their third big man spot.

The report further suggested that the F/C known for his stretch-five capabilities, will likely become the Lakers’ primary back-up center, with Rui Hachimura currently tipped to be the starting option to pair alongside franchise stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. In a report for The Los Angeles Times, journalist Dan Woike noted how the 6’10” big, who has been on eight NBA teams in as many seasons, could be the perfect player to either fill in for AD should he miss any time due to injury, or to pair with the seven-time All-Star in a two-big line-up.

This would ultimately allow for Davis, who developed his craft playing predominantly at power-forward, to revert to his most favorable position on the court after playing 99 percent of his minutes last season at the five, per Cleaning the Glass. With the addition of Wood, the Lakers seemingly have a lot more flexibility with regard to their line-up options, giving Darvin Ham a headache, albeit a good one, as the full roster prepare to head into training camp.

How does Mark Medina think Christian Wood will be used on the Lakers?

Medina believes that while there is now significant front-court depth as opposed to seasons gone past, superstar Anthony Davis will largely play the same minutes that he did last season.

Regardless, there may be opportunities for Christian Wood and others to play on-court with Davis, much like AD and Dwight Howard did in the Lakers' 2020 championship run. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said...

“It gives Darvin Ham some positional flexibility to play with big line-ups. I think with Anthony Davis, specifically, there is still some intrigue in featuring him still at the traditional center spot as he was last season, but seeing if they can replicate some of that success that they had in the 2020 NBA championship season when he was with Dwight Howard. Now Dwight Howard is out of the team, but they have someone like Jaxson Hayes, someone like Christian Wood, maybe there will be those opportunities. But I think as far as it being a dramatic, domino effect, I think Anthony Davis’ minutes are going to be philosophically still the same. Then it's going to be about Darvin Ham - how does he figure out the rest of the frontcourt with Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes and Taurean Prince.”

How could Christian Wood be used by the Lakers?

Once upon a time the Lakers struggled with front-court depth, with Davis having to play the majority of his minutes in his less favorable position at center. Now, the biggest problem the Lakers face is how to divide up the minutes among their plethora of front-court talent.

This comes after they revamped their roster during both last season’s trade deadline and in this summer’s free-agency, adding the likes of Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes as well as Christian Wood. According to Statmuse, Wood averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.6% from three, just shy of his career-average of 37.9%.

Furthermore, per The Los Angeles Times, there were only five other players listed at 6’10” or taller who made at least 37% of their shots from the three-point line on over 250 attempts last season, with names that included Kristaps Porzingi, Brook Lopez, and Michael Porter Jr. In the Lakers’ 2020 title run, they often used a two-big line-up that consisted of the pairing of AD and Dwight Howard, which provided them with a lot of size and rebounding on both ends of the floor.

Dwight Howard vs Christian Wood NBA Career Statistics NBA Career Statistics Dwight Howard (2005-2022) Christian Wood (2016-Present) Minutes Played 31.8 24.2 Points 15.7 14.8 Assists 1.3 1.5 Rebounds 11.8 7.3 Steals 0.9 0.6 Blocks 1.8 0.9 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

So while Darvin Ham could use the 2020 tactics of a two-big line-up which would see Wood and Davis share the court together, with AD at the four and Wood at the five, the execution on-court will likely look a little different.

The 27-year-old’s key area of weakness is his defensive liability – the polar opposite to Howard. Instead, Wood’s ability to be an effective catch-and-shoot scorer from behind the line provides the Lakers with floor spacing, as well as giving them a much-needed scoring option in which they have often lacked depth in over recent seasons.

If the Purple and Gold want to somewhat replicate the Dwight Howard role next season, then Jaxson Hayes looks to be the most likely candidate who could fulfill that role due to his size, his presence in the paint on defense, and his ability to effectively be deployed in a pick-and-roll.

The deal as a whole, though, appears to be a win-win for both parties: Christian Wood gets the chance to play with his hometown franchise in the hope that his play can earn him a larger contract elsewhere in the NBA; and the Lakers get a stretch-five center who can shoot with ease from beyond the arc on a bargain, no-risk contract.

So, the Lakers finally get their man, their roster is complete, and now their attention must turn toward their preparation for next season as they begin their quest for NBA championship banner No. 18.