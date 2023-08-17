Free-agent Christian Wood has been linked with a move to the L.A. Lakers for most of this off-season, despite them only being able to offer him a veteran’s minimum contract. The Lakers are still in the market for a big man to add some more depth to the roster in the center position, and according to NBA writer Mark Medina, the 27-year-old may be one of the few options they have to fill that spot.

L.A. Lakers news – Christian Wood

Christian Wood’s next destination has been widely speculated throughout the majority of free-agency thus far, and NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that the 27-year-old would have made a decision now if it wasn't for his current team, the Dallas Mavericks, being open to facilitating a sign-and-trade deal.

The Lakers face stiff competition, though, from the Miami Heat who are also believed to be in contention to sign the forward/center.

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, who appeared on an episode of the Lakers Nation podcast with Trevor Lane, Wood is “interested” in South Beach being a potential landing spot should they still require frontcourt depth if a possible trade for Damian Lillard materializes.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has been very vocal about the team being in the market for another big man in free agency who can offer an entirely different skill-set to that of the current line-up of Anthony Davis and newly-acquired Jaxson Hayes.

The 6’10” forward, who went undrafted in 2015, has also drawn attention from the Chicago Bulls after their $10.2 million disabled player exception due to Lonzo Ball’s knee injury was granted.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported back in July that the Bulls were “suddenly viewed as a potential threat” to the Lakers chances of landing the UNLV alum.

However, despite all this reported interest, no team has yet to make a move for Christian Wood, and where his future lies still remains uncertain.

Time to settle on Christian Wood, or take the risk and wait?

Medina believes that despite the questions around Wood’s fit on winning NBA teams, the Lakers may choose to settle on him instead of waiting until training camp to explore alternative options.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “There has been a lot of questions about Christian Wood’s fit on winning teams for a while. The Dallas Mavericks had raved about his improvement and about how he's become a better defensive player and has tried to contribute to winning basketball.”

“There's still a little bit of league-wide skepticism on that front. And it's telling that the Dallas Mavericks never agreed to an extension there. But I think with that there is also the possibility that maybe the Lakers don't sign him, and that they wait until training camp to see what other options there are.”

“But I think, to go down that route, it's a little riskier because you're just getting guys that are just trying to make the rotation after playing overseas or in the G League. So I think at some point, they will settle on Christian wood, but there is kind of this prolonged give and take from both sides.”

How would Christian Wood complement the other Lakers bigs?

On paper, Christian Wood’s numbers from last season are strong, and upon first glance it would be difficult to comprehend why an NBA team has yet to pick him up in free agency.

Per Statmuse, he averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, with a true shooting percentage of 62.4%. He offers stretch-5 capabilities and shot 37.6% from behind the three-point line last season, in line with his career average of 37.9%.

Should the Lakers be able to acquire his services, he would certainly differ from Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes who both mainly operate in the paint, and whose production rates on the defensive end of the floor are the biggest upsides of each of their games.

Wood, on the other hand, would likely provide more of a scoring threat to the opposition due to his ability to score all across the floor, but his liability on the defense may be a cause for concern, per Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report.

As a result, this may partially explain why teams around the league haven’t jumped at the chance to sign Christian Wood, as well as his reported attitude issues in the locker room.

On talent alone, though, if the Lakers were able to sign Wood at the veteran’s minimum deal, then they may just have a steal on their hands. After all, the 6’10” forward would be playing for his future after spending his seven seasons in the NBA with seven different NBA teams.

Don’t rule the Lakers chances out just yet.