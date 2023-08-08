The L.A. Lakers have expressed their interest in signing a big man to their 14th roster spot, with links to free-agent Christian Wood. However, should he choose to sign elsewhere in the NBA, the Lakers may be forced to wait until training camp before they ‘solidify that spot’, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

The L.A. Lakers are still yet to sign a big man that can “diversify the position”, with their current center rotation consisting of Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes. Their targets over the last month have been thought to include Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo, both of which have yet to sign with any NBA franchise during free-agency.

According to Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, Wood still appears to be the Purple and Gold’s top target despite being a defensive liability and the rumored personality issues, with there reported to be ‘internal optimism’ that the Lakers could make it work.

The caveat, though, is that the Lakers can only offer the 27-year-old a veteran’s minimum contract, and he may be holding out for a larger deal.

Should his market value remain in the veteran minimum range, the 6’9” forward/center could view L.A. as his best chance, not only for his championship aspirations, but also to showcase his ability once again with the minutes they could offer him on the court, with the hopes of a more lucrative contract beyond next season.

However, as Mark Medina has previously reported to GIVEMESPORT, the Lakers may miss out entirely on signing Wood due to being disinterested in a sign-and-trade deal for a player who would be occupying their 14th roster spot.

As a result, the 17x NBA champions may have some difficult decisions to make on what to do with the roster looking ahead to next season, with one viable option being to leave two spots open throughout training camp to see the potential talent on offer there.

What is Mark Medina’s view on the L.A. Lakers’ hunt for a center?

Medina believes that the Lakers may wait until training camp to find a center to fill their 14th roster spot should they be unsuccessful in signing Christian Wood.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about which centers the Lakers could sign instead of Wood, the journalist said: “I can’t think of anyone in particular because there aren’t many that are available.”

“Even for the ones that are still on the open market, none of them are considered great defenders. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Lakers solidify that spot in training camp.”

Would not signing Christian Wood be a huge loss for the L.A. Lakers?

Last season, the L.A. Lakers made the Western Conference finals with Anthony Davis as the only recognized center on the roster who contributed meaningful minutes, with power forward, Wenyen Gabriel used as a make-shift five throughout the regular season.

As per StatMuse, in 68 games, 26-year-old Gabriel averaged 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game.

Mo Bamba was the only other recognized center on the roster toward the back-end of the season after Thomas Bryant was traded away to the Denver Nuggets.

Unfortunately, though, he picked up an injury shortly after signing at the February trade deadline, keeping him out of the line-up during the playoffs, playing only 3 games in which he averaged 3.3 minutes of playing time.

As a result, the Lakers mainly relied on Davis to contribute most of the minutes at the five-position, and while he did average 22.6 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks in 16 playoff games, the team may have fared better had he been able to share his minutes on the court with a fellow center.

Christian Wood, who averages a career 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds on 51% shooting from the field and 37.9% from three-point range would certainly give the Lakers much needed positional depth and range-shooting, likely strengthening the roster in pursuit of their championship-aspirations next season, with LeBron James’ window rapidly closing.

Furthermore, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, the LakeShow would likely be able to offer Wood the opportunity to play 20+ minutes a game, which would benefit Davis’ health across the long 82-game regular season by spreading the workload.

However, should he find that his market is higher than the veteran’s minimum, and instead choose to gamble on himself signing a larger contract elsewhere, he could well become the player who got away for the Lakers, particularly from an offensive scoring point of view.

This would leave the Lakers little-to-no other free-agent options this summer and as a result, there will be no support for eight-time all-star Davis yet again. This could then lead to problems in the playoffs should the Lakers be in a position to make a deep run.

With Wood's signing looking more and more unlikely, the Lakers may have no choice but to evaluate their training camp options, which may ultimately present a young, relatively unknown prospect with the opportunity they have long been seeking.