Highlights The Chicago Bulls have emerged as a serious suitor for Christian Wood, potentially hindering the Lakers' chances of signing him.

Wood's defensive abilities and attitude have raised concerns among teams, despite his impressive offensive stats in recent seasons.

The Bulls can offer Wood a larger contract than the Lakers, so it comes down to whether he prioritizes financial stability or the opportunity to join a championship contender.

There has been a lot of speculation over the future of free-agent Christian Wood, with the L.A. Lakers reportedly interested in bringing him in on a veterans minimum deal. Now with the Chicago Bulls showing their hand, the Lakers' chances of adding him to their roster are in doubt, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA news – Christian Wood

After a long time spent on the free-agency market, the Chicago Bulls have now emerged as a suitor to sign L.A. Lakers target Christian Wood, with the Miami Heat also thought to be showing interest, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha was the first to report the Purple and Gold's interest in bringing the 27-year-old to Southern California as they look to bolster their roster in pursuit of an NBA championship run next season.

However, they are under threat from the Chicago Bulls, and while they are not considered to be genuine challengers in the Eastern Conference, they can offer something else – money.

The Bulls now have the cap space to sign the forward to a larger contract than the $2.6 million veteran minimum contract that the Lakers can offer after their request for the $10.2 million disabled player exception as a result of Lonzo Ball’s knee injury was granted by the NBA.

Does Mark Medina think the L.A. Lakers still have a chance to sign Christian Wood?

With rumors of the Dallas Mavericks interested in dealing away Christian Wood in a sign-and-trade, Medina doubts that the Lakers can now acquire his services.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I have my doubts only because I think the Lakers were interested in Christian Wood on a veterans minimum deal, but they might be priced out because the Chicago Bulls have cap space."

“I think that the reason why not only the Lakers, but other teams have kind of waited for a while for Christian Wood is that there’s kind of a mixed feeling about him.”

Why are teams hesitant on signing Christian Wood?

Despite his impressive scoring over the past few seasons, teams appear not to be entirely sold on Wood’s defensive attributes. There are also rumors of his attitude being a cause for concern in an NBA locker room, with him being on seven teams in seven seasons perhaps not a coincidence.

In the past three seasons, Wood’s offensive game has grown, and he has averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1 block per game, shooting 51.0% from the field and 38.0% from behind the three-point line, all in 29.6 minutes for the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.

Defensively, though, the 6’9” forward doesn’t offer much, with a career defensive rating of 111.9, and last season being the worst of his career with a 113.4 DRTG, per StatMuse.

With the Chicago Bulls having the cap space to be able to sign Wood to a larger contract than the veteran’s minimum that the Lakers can offer, it ultimately comes down to whether he would prefer the financial stability, or chooses to gamble on himself and join a LeBron James-led roster who are looking to become championship contenders next season. If he chooses the latter, he could earn himself a larger contract further down the line if he impresses with his performances.

The ball now lies in Christian Wood’s court, and while the Bulls are now looking the most likely to secure his signature, stranger things have happened in the NBA.