The L.A. Lakers are already thought to be thinking ahead to a future in which LeBron James retires and is no longer in the NBA, with the possibility of trying to lure two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the City of Angels not entirely out of the question, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA news – L.A. Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo

The L.A. Lakers finally look to have completed their roster for the upcoming 2023-24 season, as they prepare for what they hope is an NBA championship charge. However, it is not their current roster which is making headlines – it is what they could look like in the future.

With 19x All-Star LeBron James’ career winding down and retirement seemingly on the horizon within the next few seasons, many are pondering who the Purple and Gold will pursue in an attempt to replace the irreplaceable, King James.

The Lakers have given us an indication of the direction they are heading for in the future by tying eight-time All-Star, Anthony Davis, down to a long-term deal after signing him to an NBA-record three-year, $186 million extension which is the richest contract in history, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis, who won his lone NBA championship with the Lakers in the 2020 NBA bubble, is now under contract with the team through the 2026-27 season, with a player option for 2027-28, worth an estimated $63.4 million, according to Spotrac.

Another superstar player who will become eligible for an extension in the summer of 2024 is Milwaukee Bucks sensation, Giannis Antetokounmpo, but unlike Davis with the Lakers, there is less of a guarantee that he will sign it.

Mark Medina previously told GIVEMESPORT that he thinks both the Lakers and the New York Knicks may keep themselves “financially flexible” in future seasons just in case a big star like Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available on the free-agency market. But he is also quick to note that this potential scenario is very far down the line, with the 28-year-old still having three years left on his current contract with Milwaukee.

These comments came as a result of a report from the New York Times’ Tania Ganguli, who spoke with the Greek-born superstar about his upcoming extension eligibility, where he mentioned that he would be willing to depart from the team and go elsewhere in order to achieve his championship goals.

However, the 7'0" forward went on to say that this would only become a possibility if he doesn’t feel that at the time when extension discussions will take place, that the Bucks organization were doing everything in their power to put themselves in a position to win more championships.

Although The Greek Freak is likely to remain a member of the Milwaukee Bucks for at least the foreseeable, if not for longer, if there’s a slither of a chance that he could leave to chase more NBA championships, then rumors will continue to mount.

Does Mark Medina feel the Lakers could go out and sign Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Medina believes that once LeBron James retires from the NBA, the Lakers may be looking for his successor, and should they come to believe it is not Anthony Davis after all, they wouldn’t hesitate to look elsewhere in the league. When asked if he felt the Lakers could make a push for the 28-year-old in the future, the esteemed journalist, who spoke exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, said...

“The Lakers certainly could. Before Giannis’ candor, the Lakers extended Anthony Davis’ contract in hopes to have clarity on whether he has what it takes to become LeBron’s successor. If not, the Lakers certainly won’t hesitate with repositioning themselves. To stress, though, this is way far down the line. The Lakers are optimistic both short and long term with Davis”.

How do Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo compare?

Both big men prefer to play the position of power forward, although Anthony Davis has often played at center during his Lakers career as a result of lack of positional depth in that role.

Anthony Davis vs Giannis Antetokounmpo - NBA Career Statistics NBA Career Statistics Anthony Davis (2013-Present) Giannis Antetokounmpo (2014- Present) Minutes Played 34.4 32.5 Points 24.0 22.6 Assists 2.4 4.7 Rebounds 10.4 9.6 Steals 1.3 1.1 Blocks 2.3 1.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Last season, as per Statmuse, Anthony Davis played in 56 regular season games and averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, to go along with 1.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. He had a true shooting percentage of 62.7%.

In comparison, Antetokounmpo played slightly more games by participating in 63, averaging 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists with a true shooting percentage of 60.5%. This led to him being nominated for the NBA’s MVP award for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

While AD, along with teammate LeBron James, led the LakeShow to the Western Conference Finals, Antetokounmpo failed to lead the No. 1 seeded Bucks out of the first-round of the 2023 playoffs due to a back injury that he sustained in the first-half of the first game. The Bucks would lose in five games despite Giannis returning for game 4 and 5, which was the catalyst that signaled the end of Mike Budenholzer’s reign in charge of the Wisconsin outfit.

Despite having Anthony Davis on the roster, should the 6’10” forward show any signs of inconsistency or a reduced level of play, the Lakers could find that they reposition themselves and move on, which then opens the door for another superstar such as Giannis Antetokounmpo to arrive in his place, especially if he chooses to forgo signing an extension next summer.