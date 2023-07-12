The L.A. Lakers chose to take care of business early on in free-agency by re-signing point-guard D’Angelo Russell to a two-year, $36 million contract, but upon signing his deal, he became the first player under the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement to wave an implied no-trade clause, as per Spotrac’s Keith Smith.

At the February trade deadline, the L.A. Lakers reacquired D’Angelo Russell in a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz that involved trading away nine-time NBA all-star Russell Westbrook.

The 27-year-old was initially drafted into the NBA by the Lakers in 2015 with the No. 2 overall pick, but spent only two seasons with the organization before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. It was later revealed by then-president of basketball operations Magic Johnson on ESPN First Take in 2019, that Russell was traded as a result of an off-court incident concerning former player Nick Young and Snapchat during his rookie season.

The L.A. Lakers ensured they maintained ‘continuity’ going into next season by re-signing D’Angelo Russell alongside Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, just like Lakers GM Rob Pelinka had prefaced that they would after the season ended.

According to Spotrac's Keith Smith, D'Angelo Russell waived his implied no-trade clause, being the first player to do so under the NBA's new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The NBA writer said: “It's believed Russell is the first player to agree to waive an implied no-trade clause. This is a new rule in the new CBA. Players who have an implied NTC, due to losing Bird rights if traded, have the ability to waive that implied NTC upon signing, not just at the time of trade.”

With him agreeing to waive his implied no-trade clause, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that this move is significant for the Lakers as it impacts their flexibility to make roster moves at the trade deadline.

This was reported after it was confirmed that D'Lo's two-year contract with the Lakers consisted of $36 million guaranteed, as well as including $700k in incentives per year, with the second season being a player option.

How did D’Angelo Russell perform last season?

After being traded to the Purple and Gold at the trade deadline, the 6'4" point-guard made an immediate impact on the Lakers’ offensive game, showing instant chemistry with franchise stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

As per StatMuse, in his 17 games with the team, the 2019 All-Star averaged 17.4 points, 6.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds, while shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point line.

Despite struggling offensively in the playoffs, the Lakers brought in support by signing Miami Heat playoff starter Gabe Vincent during free-agency. This also provides some competition in training camp as the two are both being considered for the starting point-guard position, per The Athletic.

Although the Lakers now possess flexibility in being able to trade Russell this season as a result of the new CBA regulations, all indications appear to point to them keeping him on the roster as they look to build on last season’s success of making the Western Conference finals.

D’Angelo Russell played an integral part in helping them make the playoffs, and is rewarded by remaining as a Laker, at least for now anyway.