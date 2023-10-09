Highlights The Lakers' roster depth allows them to experiment with Austin Reaves at the point guard position, showing their confidence in their backcourt options.

During the L.A. Lakers’ media day, reports began to surface that head-coach, Darvin Ham, had been experimenting with roster line-ups which featured Austin Reaves assuming point-guard responsibilities. Although this could indicate that the organization may have some concerns over D’Angelo Russell, NBA writer Mark Medina argues that it is more about tapping into the team’s depth.

Lakers have productive offseason

The Lakers have endured positional struggles over the last decade, most notably at the point-guard position, but with a trade at the deadline which saw the return of All-Star, D’Angelo Russell, for his second stint with the team, which in-turn saw them able to offload Russell Westbrook in a trade that brought an end to his tumultuous tenure in the uniform of the Purple and Gold, their fortunes appeared to have changed.

During free-agency, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers decided to re-sign Russell to a two-year, $37 million deal. Add to that the acquisition of Gabe Vincent, who was the starting point-guard for the eighth-seeded Eastern Conference team that went on a historic run to the NBA Finals last year on a three-year, $33 million deal, and the one position can now arguably be viewed as a particular area of strength on this Lakers roster.

But one other player on this Lakers team is reportedly getting some more reps at the point-guard position… Austin Reaves. After a breakout season in just his second-year, he was handsomely awarded a four-year, $53.8 million deal, widely viewed as a ‘favourable deal’ for his value on-the-court, and he is already looking to explore the possibility of assuming some more playmaking abilities to his game. Whether he will adopt more minutes in that position as the season goes on, though, will largely depend on how Russell and Vincent perform.

Mark Medina – Austin Reaves may have ‘some opportunities to run point’

Medina isn’t fazed by Darvin Ham’s point-guard experiment, as such, citing that Reaves had already shown himself to be a ‘pretty good playmaker’ last season, but that by running some sets with him leading the point likely aligns with the vision that the Lakers have of wanting him to become a ‘really good perimeter defender’.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“Darvin Ham has made it clear that D’Angelo Russell is the starting point guard, at least for now. And I suspect that depending on the D’Angelo’s play, how well Gabe Vincent integrates into the group, they're going to be the primary playmakers. But I think the broader point, Austin Reaves and Darvin Ham wanting to experiment [at point guard] is that he wants to be able to really tap in into the team's depth. You've seen Austin Reaves already assume some playmaking abilities, but they also want him to be able to be a really good perimeter defender, as well as moving off the ball. But he has proven that he can be a pretty good playmaker, so I wouldn't be surprised that we see him get some opportunities to run point, but I don't think that that will be his primary role.”

How did Reaves and Russell perform last season?

Since returning to the City of Angels, Russell has offered glimpses of what he can do as the primary playmaker for this star-studded team led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, some inconsistencies were visible, particularly throughout the playoffs, which may or may not have contributed to Darvin Ham experimenting with other members of his team at that position.

D'Angelo Russell vs Gabe Vincent vs Austin Reaves - NBA Career Statistics D'Angelo Russell Gabe Vincent Austin Reaves Minutes Played 29.9 21.0 26.1 Points 17.7 7.7 10.2 Assists 5.7 2.3 2.6 Rebounds 3.5 1.7 3.1 Blocks 0.3 0.1 0.5 Steals 1.1 0.8 0.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Austin Reaves, however, is no newbie to the point-guard position with the 6-foot-5 guard having been recruited in college by playing that role throughout high school at Ceder Ridge in Arkansas. Since he entered the NBA after going undrafted back in 2021, he has solely played at the shooting guard position, and per Statmuse, during the 2023 playoffs he amassed 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 46.4 percent from the field, while converting an incredible 44.3 percent from deep.

It remains to be seen whether Darvin Ham is looking at Austin Reaves as a primary point-guard, or whether he will use him in that role sporadically throughout the season in order to boost his playmaking abilities and roster depth. With two starting-caliber point-guards on the roster in Russell and Vincent, though, the latter is more likely with the ‘Hillbilly Kobe’ assuming his SG role once again. Nevertheless, the Lakers now boast a plethora of options in the back-court, and combining that with their elite All-Star front-court, they are surely a dangerous team that those around the NBA will be keeping a firm eye on as the season goes on.