Highlights Christian Wood's signing with the Lakers is seen more as an insurance policy in case of injuries to front court players like Anthony Davis.

Wood is currently at the bottom of the Lakers' depth chart as the 14th player on the roster.

There are conflicting reports on Wood's potential playing time, with some suggesting he may have a considerable role off the bench as a backup to Davis at center.

The L.A. Lakers roster is now complete after they finally signed free-agent Christian Wood to a two-year deal with the team. Although he has contributed significant minutes to NBA teams in the past, NBA journalist Mark Medina isn’t as convinced, instead suggesting that he is only an ‘insurance policy’ if players such as Anthony Davis were to miss time injured.

NBA news – L.A. Lakers

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the L.A. Lakers made their final move of the 2023 offseason by adding Christian Wood on a deal worth two-years, $5.7 million. The second year is a player option. The senior NBA insider further went on to report that it is a win-win deal for both parties, with the Lakers giving the 27-year-old a place to restore his market value, while also giving the Purple and Gold a skilled big man who will provide them with ‘significant front-line versatility and depth’ on a discounted and very team-friendly deal.

Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times proposed the reason why Wood was still available two months into free-agency, detailing that teams were perhaps concerned over his ‘willingness to accept his role’ on any given team, along with questions arising over his capability on the defensive end. However, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that the California native was actually waiting to see what transpired with the trade situations concerning both Damian Lillard and James Harden, with the possibility that he could maybe have found a landing spot that would offer either a greater role or a larger salary than what the Lakers could offer.

Nevertheless, Christian Wood now has the opportunity to put the doubters (and there are a lot of them) to rest by answering any questions through his play on-court, and on the NBA’s highest and often most-critical stage with the L.A. Lakers. How much of a role he will play for the team, though, is unclear.

What is Mark Medina’s view on Christian Wood’s potential minutes?

Medina isn’t convinced that Christian Wood will see much time on the floor given that he has taken up their 14th roster spot, but that could all change if players above him in the rotation get injured. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said...

“I think it's all fluid, and I think we have to keep in mind that there are so many different reasons why they got Christian Wood. He's not going to play significant minutes, he was signed on a veteran's minimum deal, he's the 14th player on the roster. But I think it's an insurance policy for multiple things, in case Anthony Davis or any of the front court players have some serious or mild injuries. But when you look at the totality of that, Christian Wood’s clearly at the bottom end of that depth chart because he is that 14th player on the roster."

How far down the depth chart is Christian Wood?

While Christian Wood was primarily a starter during his time with the Houston Rockets, last season he found his role centered around coming off of the bench.

Christian Wood - NBA Career Statistics (2016-Present) Minutes Played 24.2 Points 14.8 Assists 1.5 Rebounds 7.3 Steals 0.6 Blocks 0.9 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Nevertheless, despite his reduced role, the 27-year-old was one of only four players who are listed as 6’10” or taller to make over 100 three-pointers in each of the past two seasons, joining Lauri Markkanen, Nikola Vucevic and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Looking ahead to what his role will be on the Lakers next season, there are conflicting reports over how much he will play considering he is the 14th man on the roster. With Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes all likely to be above Wood on the depth chart, head-coach Darvin Ham will have to get creative with his rotation line-ups.

Although Medina stated that he doesn’t believe Wood will see many minutes on the court, and instead proposes that he will be more of an insurance policy in case the Lakers suffer injuries from those higher on the depth chart, other reports disagree. According to The Athletic’s Buha, he expects the floor stretcher to play a ‘considerable’ role off of the bench for the LakeShow, arguing that Wood is the primary back-up to Davis at Center.

However, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, AD has made it clear to the Lakers organization that he wants to play more at his favorable position of power forward after spending 99% of last season at the five.

With the addition of Christian Wood, the Los Angeles Lakers now have depth that runs deep in all areas of the roster, and whatever his role does end up being with the team, Wood is back home and in an environment where he could well end up proving all the critics wrong.