The Los Angeles Lakers entered Monday night's contest 0-9 in their last nine tries against the Denver Nuggets. And after a last-second 101-99 loss in Game 2 of their first-round matchup, the losing streak now extends to 10.

At one point late in the first half, the Lakers led by 15 points. LeBron James did his usual routine of getting players involved, and Anthony Davis seemingly scored at will. But that was the first half.

Just like in Game 1, the Nuggets found themselves fighting back, taking momentum heading into the fourth quarter by chipping the lead down to 10. The Lakers were so close to ending their Mile-High woes. A last-second shot by the Nuggets', Jamal Murray, to end the game made it even more painful.

But the feeling of a heartbreaking defeat doesn't mean the end of the season. In fact, now the Lakers will return home for games three and four with the hope of enacting revenge on the defending champions.

Return to Sender

Ham and the Lakers Look to Get Revenge on Nuggets

It was a hopeful first half for the Lakers faithful during Game 2. Guard D'Angelo Russell seemed to exorcise his demons, en route to a first half that included six made three-pointers. But everything changed in the second half as Murray began to find his rhythm.

The Lakers had their chances. But instead of wallowing in self-pity, they know they must defend their home court.

"It stings. Remember this feeling as we go back to LA. We need to give them this feeling in game three." -Darvin Ham

Fire and passion won't be enough to overcome this Herculean task in front of the Lakers. Especially when certain trends have been present over the teams' last two playoff meetings.

The Nuggets have dominated the Lakers on the offensive boards. Over their last six playoff meetings, the Nuggets lead the Lakers 66-38 in total offensive rebounds.

Nuggets Players' Offensive Rebounding Stats Player Playoff Off. RPG Regular Season Off. RPG Nikola Jokić 3.5 2.8 Aaron Gordon 4.5 2.4 Christrian Braun 2.0 1.0 Michael Porter Jr. 1.3 0.5

And when one considers how close each playoff meeting has been, those second opportunities the Nuggets receive could ultimately have been the deciding factor.

Out of the six playoff meetings over the last two years, four were decided by single digits. The only two games to not end with the two teams within single digits were close at halftime.

So if Ham and the rest of the roster hope to 'return the favor' to the Nuggets, they should start on the offensive boards. Although that may be easier said than done considering the lack of talent the Lakers have at the center position.

Help Needed in LA

The Lakers May Not Have Enough Talent for the Task Ahead

Davis is a power forward with the height of a center. He has said numerous times. And Jaxson Hayes lacks the effectiveness to play meaningful minutes against a player of Nikola Jokić's caliber.

Forwards Rui Hachimura and James lack the size to stop Jokic from scoring in the paint and accumulating offensive rebounds.

A lack of talent in the paint leads to a lack of resistance for Jokic and others when scoring in the paint. The Nuggets outscored the Lakers 54-38 in the paint in game 2. The difference ws 64-54 in favor of the Nuggets in game 1. Yet another obstacle in the road as the Lakers try to 'give the feeling' back to the Nuggets.

Lakers' Lack of Low-Post Depth Player Height Primary Position Playoff RPG Anthony Davis 6'10" PF 12.5 Rui Hachimura 6'8" PF 4.0 Jaxson Hayes 7'0" C 2.0 LeBron James 6'9" SF 7.0

Ham must also continue to utilize his best players and his best plays. Davis dominated the first half, scoring points via a mid-range pull up or low-post pass from James in the pick-and-roll. It was so easy for Davis and James to execute their best play in the first half.

Then they stopped. A play that once seemed impossible to defend has now been taken out of the playbook almost completely. Perhaps it had something to do with the stamina of the two Lakers stars as to why Ham went away from his best play. After all, both James and Davis logged over 41 minutes in Game 1.

The answer isn't clear why Ham went away from it. But he did. And the lack of points allowed Denver to climb back in the third quarter.

That is a mistake that cannot happen against not only the Nuggets but in today's league as well.

"A 20-point lead in this league, it's not safe, especially against the defending champion. We've got to do better. But we had our chances." -LeBron James

A 20-point lead should be safe for a team that reached the Western Conference Finals a year ago. But against the defending champions, nothing is certain. And after giving up their biggest playoff lead since 1997, the Lakers are itching for another chance.

And the Lakers will get their chance to give the Nuggets that 'feeling' when the Nuggets travel to the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, April 25 at 9 PM CST.