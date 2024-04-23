Highlights The LA Lakers had a strong first half but collapsed in the second against the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers' "big 3" had solid performances, but Denver's defense tightened in the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets successfully defended home court in the first two games; the Lakers need to win at home to avoid a sweep.

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves down 0-2 in their first-round playoff matchup against the Denver Nuggets after last night's heartbreaking loss, 101-99. Jamal Murray knocked down a cold-blooded stepback jumper as the buzzer sounded to give Denver the victory. However, D'Angelo Russell is not phased by the Lakers' precarious position. After the game, he talked about his team's performance.

“I like where we’re at, like the chances we gave ourselves—questionable calls really dictated a lot... We all saw it.” - D'Angelo Russell

In the opening part of his quote, Russell is likely referring to Los Angeles' first half of the game. They led 59-44 at halftime and saw the lead climb up to 20 points during the contest. However, Denver came storming back in the second half, winning the final 24 minutes 57-40. Russell was not the only Lakers player to talk badly about the officiating. LeBron James questioned why the NBA uses the replay system if it is not helping referees make the right calls.

"I don't understand what's going on in replay center, to be honest... it bothers me... and then I just saw what happened with the Sixers/Knicks game too. What are we doing?" - LeBron James

A Tale of Two Halves

The Lakers controlled the game in the first half but fell apart in the second

Los Angeles' "big 3" showed up in a big way in the game two loss. After a 6-20 shooting performance from the field in game one, Russell bounced back.

Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, and LeBron James Game 2 Stats vs Nuggets Stat Russell Davis James PTS 23 32 26 REB 3 11 8 AST 6 2 12 FG 8-16 14-19 9-19

The Nuggets defense tightened up, especially in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers could not take advantage of Davis' strong performance down the stretch. He only made one field goal attempt in the final 12 minutes. In his postgame press conference, he was frustrated, as he walked out of the room after a reporter asked him about the final play. In contrast to Davis, Murray had a slow start in this series for Denver. He had a lot of shots rim out early but never lost confidence, which allowed him to hit the game-winning shot players dreamed of when they were young.

From the Lakers' point of view, the Nuggets accomplished their job in the first two games of the series, protecting their home court. Los Angeles needs to have the same mindset when the series shifts to California for games three and four. As the famous saying goes, "A series does not start until the home team loses." The Lakers must win at least one of these games to avoid the sweep and suffering the same fate as last season. Russell is confident his team can do it.