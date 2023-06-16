One of the NBA’s most successful franchises, the L.A. Lakers, will listen to any trade offers for the No. 17 pick that they hold next in week’s draft, although they are expected to use it themselves, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

On June 22nd, the 2023 NBA Draft takes place and will see sixty of the world’s best up-and-coming basketball stars have their dreams realized when their name is called out by the commissioner.

NBA Draft News – L.A. Lakers

The Athletic reporter Jovan Buha recently said that he expects the Lakers to keep the No. 17 pick, unless the right trade scenario materialises.

One such example that could interest the organization is trading backwards in the draft in return for a later pick, plus an additional player to add to the roster or to use in further trade packages.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also said in an episode of NBA Countdown that he expects the L.A. Lakers to go all out to re-sign free-agents Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell.

Therefore, drafting a rookie would allow for the 17x Champions to add another player to the roster without absorbing too much cap-space under next season’s much more restrictive collective bargaining agreement.

What has Mark Medina said about the L.A. Lakers draft pick?

Despite speculation of the pick being used in a potential trade package, Medina believes that the likelihood of it actually happening is minimal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “The Lakers being the Lakers, they'll always entertain possible trade scenarios, especially the lead into the draft, if it's part of a deal that is pretty substantial.”

“Because the Lakers haven't had draft picks in recent seasons, they're more likely to use it for an actual rookie than to trade it.”

So, what will the Lakers do with the draft pick?

At the end of the day, it is really difficult to say. The Lakers have been known to draft well in the past, and according to The Athletic, thanks to Jesse Buss and their scouting department, they could well draft a player at that spot who holds more trade value than the average No. 17 pick would usually in the market.

However, they are also known to move on from their first-round picks within a few years. The last first-round pick they had that they retained was Moritz Wagner, now a member of the Orlando Magic, who they drafted at 25th overall in the 2018 draft. After playing only 43 games, he was sent to the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade that brought 8x NBA All-Star, Anthony Davis to the purple and gold just over a year later.

With an interesting off-season ahead for a franchise looking to pursue their 18th championship, and while there is still uncertainty over whether LeBron James will still be on the roster, amid speculation of retirement, the L.A Lakers need to carefully consider their next steps to plan ahead for the future. It may be that all starts with what they choose to do with this year’s draft pick.