Highlights The Lakers' projected starting five aims to resolve their shooting and defensive issues to establish an early lead in games. Russell and Reaves bring strong shooting and playmaking skills.

James and Vanderbilt will contribute to the team's playoff contention with their versatile skills on both ends of the court. Davis as the center brings scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking abilities.

The Lakers' second unit consists of Vincent, Christie, Prince, Hachimura, and Hayes, who can provide quality minutes off the bench and hold the fort down while the starters rest.

Three years ago, the L.A. Lakers went the extra mile inside the Bubble and won the NBA championship for the 2019-20 season. A couple of years later, LeBron James and company are looking to add another ring to their collection when the 2023-24 season starts.

However, with the rest of the Western Conference reloading, it won’t be an easy task to reclaim the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Aside from the reigning champions Denver Nuggets, the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks all pose a massive threat.

With that said, it will be important for the Lakers to manage their roster properly to maximize LeBron James and Anthony Davis, making sure they avoid any major injury throughout the season and that they have fresh legs come the postseason.

Now, let’s take a look at Los Angeles’ potential starting five, reserve unit, and crunch-time lineup for their upcoming campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball-Reference unless stated otherwise.

Lakers’ projected starting 5 for 2023-24

D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis

Over the past few seasons, much of the Lakers’ troubles centered around the lack of guys who can shoot the ball from deep and provide credible defense on the other end of the court. The projected starting five aims to resolve those issues so the team can establish a considerable lead early during their upcoming games.

Last season, Russell averaged 17.4 points on 41 percent shooting from beyond the perimeter, with 6.1 assists to boot. For his part, Reaves posted 13.0 points per game by connecting on 39 percent of his 3-pointers while maintaining a positive defensive rating during his sophomore campaign.

Moving over to the forwards, the Lakers can count on James and Jarred Vanderbilt to play their part in helping the team contend for the playoffs. Vanderbilt’s averages of 6.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists might not pop out of the board, but his experience in locking the opposing squad’s best player will come in handy for Los Angeles. Meanwhile, James can do everything on the court, giving the Lakers a massive boost to its scoring, playmaking, and defensive needs.

Finally, Anthony Davis is expected to start as the Lakers’ center when the new season comes along. Although his lanky frame might prove to be disadvantageous against the likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, his craftiness around the rim, outside shooting, and 2.27-meter wingspan can be more than enough to help the Purple and Gold find its momentum during the first half of the game. Add his career averages of 24.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game, and Los Angeles becomes more potent against its opponents.

Lakers Career Leaders in Points Player Total Points Kobe Bryant 33643 Jerry West 25192 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 24176 Elgin Baylor 23149 Magic Johnson 17707 James Worthy 16320 Shaquille O'Neal 13895 Gail Goodrich 13044 Byron Scott 12780 Jamaal Wilkes 10601

Lakers’ potential second unit

Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, Taurean Prince, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes

When one or several members of the Lakers’ starting five need some rest, Darvin Ham has several options to throw into the mix. In place of Russell and Reaves, the guards looking to get some time are Gabe Vincent and Max Christie. The latter has shown flashes as a 3-point shooter, especially after hitting 41 percent of his shots from deep. Meanwhile, Vincent delivers tenacity and playmaking, especially after reaching the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat last season.

With James on the bench, either Taurean Prince or Rui Hachimura can come in to play forward. Hachimura can be counted on to get buckets, as shown by his playoff stint last season when he averaged 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 16 games. Prince, for his part, is a capable 3-and-D guy who can provide quality defense while stretching the floor for the Lakers.

At the five, Jaxson Hayes is expected to come off the bench for Davis. His mobility, paired with a 6-foot-11 frame, makes the big man an ideal roller to the rim. Add Gabe Vincent’s playmaking to the mix, and Los Angeles’ reserve unit can capably hold the fort down while the starters get some rest on the bench.

Lakers’ crunch-time 5

Gabe Vincent, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

There will be games where the Lakers need a five-man unit that can either catch up with the opposing squad or ensure that they maintain their lead no matter how strong the other team is. During these contests, a pairing of Vincent and Reaves can be more beneficial to Los Angeles down the stretch rather than having D’Lo at the point.

Even with his 6-foot-3 frame, Vincent can be a better defender than Russell during the final minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime. Add his playmaking skills and ability to shoot from deep, and he becomes an ideal fit with Reaves in the backcourt, as well as James and AD in the frontcourt.

At this point in the game, it’s going to be James running the Lakers’ offense. With his knack for running plays, while adding another layer to the offense, the Purple and Gold can be more potent in getting buckets.

D'Angelo Russell vs Gabe Vincent NBA Career Statistics NBA Career Statistics D'Angelo Russell Gabe Vincent Minutes Played 29.9 21.0 Points 17.7 7.7 Assists 5.7 2.3 Rebounds 3.5 1.7 Blocks 0.3 0.1 Steals 1.1 0.8 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Tagging along the other forward spot is Hachimura, who provides an offensive punch from anywhere on the floor. His 6-foot-8 frame also allows him to defend different positions during the most crucial of possessions. Lastly, there’s Davis, who adds size and spacing to the team. With him in the mix, Los Angeles’ offense becomes multi-faceted, a trait that's vital during the postseason.

The NBA season starts in October, so until the roster is finalized, there might be some changes before the Lakers actually think about how their starting lineup will look. Sure enough, Ham will have a number of options that he can consider as he looks to surround LeBron and AD with the most fitting talent available.

The Lakers made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals last season, and while they lost some key players, there’s no denying that they still improved via free agency and the draft. Now, it’s up to Rob Pelinka and Ham on how they’ll take advantage of the roster they have.