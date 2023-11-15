Highlights Lakers' roster continuity experiment hasn't paid off so far, sparking concerns about their playoff chances.

The Los Angeles Lakers have endured a mixed start to the season, where they have had to contend with various injuries to many of their role players, as well as their stars, while also sparking concerns as a result of their consistently poor shooting, especially from behind the three-point line. NBA writer Mark Medina argues that, so far, their off-season formula of maintaining roster continuity has not paid off, and some of their performances as a group have brought about a ‘red flag of data’, with the journalist also proposing that changes may need to be made if they are to remain in playoff contention by the end of the season.

The continuity experiment

After an outstanding 17-9 run to the NBA play-in tournament after the February trade deadline last season, the Lakers felt their current roster group had great potential for being one of the league’s best teams if they had a full off-season together under their belts. As a result, the front-office decided that they would keep as much of the group together as humanly possible, and only add additional depth pieces where necessary to combat inevitable departures.

After having traded for Rui Hachimura mid-season, his standout performances both during the end of the regular season, and throughout the playoffs, became pivotal in helping the team progress all the way to the Western Conference Finals. As such, the Purple and Gold rewarded him for his efforts by inking him to a three-year, $51 million deal in free agency in order to keep him with the team. A similar process was carried out with second-year guard Austin Reaves, who had earned a role in the starting line-up when superstar LeBron James was forced to miss a majority of games toward the end of the season with a lingering foot injury, and the 25-year-old capitalized on the opportunity he had been given and impressed not just members of the Lakers organization, but the league as a whole.

Furthermore, a positional area of need for quite some time in L.A. has been the point-guard spot, and after his mid-season trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, D’Angelo Russell proved himself worthy of earning a new two-year, $36 million deal, while his trade teammate, Jarred Vanderbilt’s defensive qualities were too important to lose too, and he was subsequently offered a four-year, $48 million extension, which is set to keep him in Los Angeles through the 2027-28 season.

Medina – Roster depth and continuity ‘so far hasn’t been paying off’

Medina thinks that it is ironic that the Lakers’ successful post-season run last year was largely attributed to their roster depth that they had built at the trade deadline, and that by maintaining that, they find themselves in a precarious position to start the season already, where they currently occupy the seventh spot in the Western standings.

“Austin Reaves went through a shooting slump, so did D’Angelo Russell, a lot of the players that were injured, those were either incumbent role players and they felt were really valuable, like Rui Hachimura or Jared Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes are new guys. And so the ironic part is, they really thought that they made this Western Conference Finals run last season because of their roster depth and continuity, and that's why they further leaned into that this off-season. So far, it hasn't been paying off. But I think that that's more circumstantial, but I think at least it is a red flag of data and development to show they have got to get this changed, or else they will be out of the playoff contention. But again, we're talking late October, early November returns. If this conversation was taking place in the middle of the season, maybe we talk about their playoff chances, but they still have enough time to change this around.”

Scorers finding their rhythm

It is fair to say that the Lakers have not been firing on all cylinders so far in this early phase of the season, and their shooting woes, particularly from scorers like Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell, have played somewhat of a role in that. However, since Reaves’ move to the bench, he has begun to find his shooting stroke once again, while Russell, similarly, is beginning to heat up as he settles down into the regular season.

NBA Career Scoring Statistics Austin Reaves D'Angelo Russell Field-Goal Percentage .494 .427 Three-Point percentage .364 .362 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Through their first 11 games, Reaves, who has come off the bench in the past three games, is now averaging 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, all career-highs, while his range shooting is now beginning to improve, with a current season average of 37.5 percent. In his three bench appearances, the ‘Hillbilly Kobe’ has scored in double digits all three times, and has made eight of his last 12 three-point attempts for 66.7 percent from downtown.

Similarly, 27-year-old point guard Russell, who is in his second stint with the Purple and Gold, got off to a sluggish start by his own standards, averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from range, in 32.8 minutes of play. However, across the past five games, his minutes have gone down to 28.7, but his conversion rates have improved significantly, where he has averaged 17.8 points, but his field goal percentage has leaped up to 51.5 percent, while his three-point percentage has also improved to 45.8 percent.

As a result, the Lakers have crept up the league standings in field goal percentage, where they are now the sixth-best team in the NBA having connected on 48.5 percent of their shots. However, they still find themselves in the bottom seven for three-point percentage, posting a mere 34 percent from three. That is somewhat of an improvement, though, as they did rank last in that category a few games ago, having averaged below 30 percent.

While the Lakers have shown some improvement in their scoring after their scorers who were relatively consistent last season, like Reaves and Russell, have shaken off their initial shooting slumps, there is still a lot more work to do if they are to put their ‘red flag of data’ away for good and dismiss any of the concerns that many had over their start to this season. However, they are a team on the up right now, having won three games in a row, and so this may have just been circumstantial, indeed.

