Fred VanVleet is one of the top NBA free-agents available in the point-guard position this summer after declining his $22.8 million player option. With no shortage of interest, he has a difficult choice to make on where he chooses to play, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

The Toronto Raptors veteran is being heavily linked with a move away from the team that gambled on him after he went undrafted in 2016.

NBA free-agency news – Fred VanVleet

According to Alex Kirschenbaum of Sports Illustrated, with Kyrie Irving looking ever more unlikely to join the L.A. Lakers due to the Lakers’ cap-space issues, they should turn their attention to the solid two-way guard who is seen as a significant upgrade to D’Angelo Russell.

However, Jovan Buha of The Athletic believes that in order to be able to sign for the purple and gold, a sign-and-trade deal would have to be done, in which the Raptors would have to accept to receive D’Angelo Russell who was a non-factor at the PG position for the Lakers during the 2023 playoffs.

Other teams are thought to be aggressively chasing the 2019 NBA champion, including the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets who have significantly more cap-space available to offer the 6’1” guard a contract he believes he is worthy of.

The Phoenix Suns are also said to be interested, as they look to build some depth around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

However, as per Julia Stumbaugh of Bleacher Report, the only way they will be able to offer him the max contract he is seeking is clearly some contracts off their books, which is likely to include 38-year-old Chris Paul.

What has Mark Medina said about where potential landing spots for Fred VanVleet?

Despite the interest from around the NBA, Medina has suggested that it all comes down to what VanVleet’s priorities are.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “For Fred VanVleet it's really going to come down to what his priorities are. Is it about being part of a championship team again, or to maximize his value?”

“It's his future, so there's not necessarily wrong answers, per se. But no doubt he's going to have a lot of interest. So I don't know where he lands, but I think that four teams are going to be the main possibilities – Toronto, Houston, Orlando, and the Lakers.”

How did Fred VanVleet perform in the NBA this season?

In an up-and-down season for the Raptors as they made the play-in tournament but fell to the Chicago Bulls in the 9th/10th seed match-up, VanVleet really played to his name ‘Steady Freddy’ by remaining consistent throughout the season.

As per StatMuse, the 29-year-old averaged 19.3 PPG which was his lowest scoring average since 2019-20. On the other hand, he recorded a career-best 7.2 APG and was ranked third in the entire NBA in steals with 1.8 SPG behind only his Raptors teammate O.G. Anunoby and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. He also ranked within the top-10 in assists-to-turnover ratio, solidifying his position as one of the top free-agents available on the market this summer.

With a return to the Toronto Raptors not entirely out of the question, it will be interesting to see if VanVleet decides to stay with the team where he made his name, or whether he chooses to take less money to play for a championship contender such as the Lakers.