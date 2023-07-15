The L.A. Lakers have made a splash in free-agency so far, and with them only expected to fill one more roster spot before next season, it is looking ever more likely that it will be either Christian Wood or Bismack Biyombo, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

Fans of the NBA and the L.A. Lakers in particular received confirmation of the news they had been hoping for this week; LeBron James will not be retiring, amid some speculation that he had considered it after the team’s loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

Despite this, over the last few weeks, based on social media posts from the 19x NBA all-star on the Lakers' free-agency acquisitions, it became more apparent that he would likely return for at least next season.

James then announced that he will be entering his 21st season at the mere age of 39-years-old at this week’s ESPY awards, accepting the award for ‘Record-Breaking Performance’ after he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points ever scored in the history of the NBA.

Now that his retirement rumors have been put to bed, it’s back to business and there is still one more roster spot the Lakers need to fill.

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha believes the Lakers are almost three-men deep in every position on the court except for the power forward/center role, although he proposes that both James and Rui Hachimura can also occupy that position along with two-way player Colin Castleton, the undrafted rookie who has been impressive so far in the summer league.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are looking for a stretch-five option at center after GM Rob Pelinka said they wanted to ‘diversify’ the position and add a player who had an entirely different skill-set to newly acquired center, Jaxson Hayes.

Who they will choose to sign to the roster, though, remains unclear, but it is reported to likely be either Christian Wood or Bismack Biyombo.

Who does Mark Medina think the Lakers might be looking to go after in free-agency?

Medina believes the Lakers have whittled down their choices for their 14th roster spot to one of two players, Christian Wood or Bismack Biyombo, and thinks the organization are only in the market for a center.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Yeah, the interest is real. Rob Pelinka, the Lakers general manager, spoke to a few reporters including myself at Summer League, and he said it is a priority to add another big man. As it pertains to a big man, they did get Jaxson Hayes, they liked his athleticism, but they feel like they need to get another big that can complement him, as well as just give more reinforcements around Anthony Davis.”

“Pelinka said Davis has recovered from his foot injury and everything is good, but we all know how well documented his injury history is. So they just want to be able to relieve Anthony Davis' workload. Also, in the worst case scenario, if he's out for however many games, they have at least enough reinforcements that can give some spot minutes here or there.”

“But it's going to be interesting, whether it's Christian Wood or Bismack Biyombo, I haven't heard one way or the other which way they're leaning other than that they want to get a big man. I suspect that it'll be one of them.”

How do Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo compare?

Both Wood and Biyombo possess alternate skill sets and each player could offer something different to the Lakers if they were to sign.

As per StatMuse, last season Wood averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.9 minutes per game. He is also a career 37.9% three-point shooter, offering more range shooting than what the other centers AD and Hayes do, shooting 30.0% and 28.8%, respectively.

In comparison, 6’8” Biyombo averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 61 games for the Phoenix Suns last season, although he only contributed 14.3 minutes per game. He offers no range shooting at all, attempting no three-pointers in his entire 12-season career. However, his shot blocking is statistically much better than Wood’s, averaging 1.5 blocks across his career to Wood’s 0.9.

If the Lakers are looking for a more versatile scorer who can play the stretch-five position, than they should hope to convince Wood to take a discounted deal for a season or so to give the 27-year-old the chance to show himself to the rest of the league in the hopes of a larger contract going forward.

However, if they want a traditional center who remains largely in the paint and blocks shots, then Biyombo should be the man they go after.

There doesn’t appear to be any rush for the Lakers in making their final decision, but their hand may be forced if another team decides to pursue either of them. As of now, though, their off-season so far has been a huge success, and with only one more spot left to fill, they’re hoping they get the player they feel best complements the roster.