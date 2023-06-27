The L.A. Lakers are set for an interesting free agency after making several moves during and after the NBA Draft.

L.A. added rookies Jalen Hood-Schifino (no. 17 overall) and Maxwell Lewis (no. 40 overall) through the draft, and then signed undrafted rookies Colin Castleton and D’Moi Hodge to two-way contracts. They’ve also given Exhibit 10 deals to Alex Fudge and Damion Baugh in what has been a busy week for the front office.

Of course the Lakers can’t be serious championship contenders with just rookies, and while they addressed some needs with their recent acquisitions, the NBA free agency is what will really impact their 2023-24 season.

The Lakers have plenty more needs to address in free agency, though top priority should be given on adding big-man depth and shooting.

With that said, here are five players the Purple and Gold must target in free agency.

5 Kevin Love

Kevin Love is in unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he might exactly be the low-cost but impactful addition that the Lakers need to bolster their frontcourt depth.

While Love is no longer the double-double machine that he once was, he proved with the Miami Heat that he can still contribute to winning. He averaged 6.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, helping the Heat make it all the way to the Finals.

Love’s willingness to do what it takes, even if it means sitting out games, was particularly noteworthy. Erik Spoelstra didn’t play him for three straight matches (Games 6 and 7 of the East Finals and Game 1 of the NBA Finals), but he remained patient. And when his number was called, Love responded big time.

In Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Love started and tallied six points, 10 rebounds, and two steals to help Miami win.

That is the kind of player the Lakers need to back up Anthony Davis. It certainly helps that K-Love has played with LeBron James before, with the two winning a title with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2016.

4 Christian Wood

Christian Wood would be an instant upgrade for the Lakers at backup center over Mo Bamba. For all his faults and shortcomings on defense, Wood is still a guy who averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per game in 2022-23.

Perhaps playing alongside a defensive juggernaut in Anthony Davis can help lessen the pressure on Wood and actually unleash his full potential on offense.

Davis used to share the frontcourt with another dominant big man in DeMarcus Cousins when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans, so it’s not hard to see him making it work with Wood alongside him.

3 Donte DiVincenzo

Donte DiVincenzo could be another low-cost addition for the Lakers in their bid to help address their shooting woes.

DiVincenzo, who averaged 39.7 percent from deep in 2022-23 while attempting 5.3 triples per game, would be a solid upgrade for the Lakers in that department. Not to mention that DiVincenzo has championship experience and has played in organizations with a winning culture.

The 26-year-old sharpshooter won the title with the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2021 (though he was actually out for the most part of that championship run due to an ankle injury). Still, he’s a proven role player who could fit nicely for the Lakers.

2 Bruce Brown Jr.

It will be hard for the Denver Nuggets to keep Bruce Brown since they can’t offer him much. According to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, the most that Denver can offer him is $7.7 million.

With Brown already opting out of his player option, he’s now one of the best available free agents in the market. And if the Lakers are serious about fielding a title contender next season, he could be just the right guy.

Brown was a big reason the Nuggets won the NBA title in 2022-23, and he’s the perfect complementary piece for teams with superstars. He has played alongside the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Nikola Jokic throughout his career, and if there’s one thing he has proven, it’s the fact that he can thrive even without the ball on his hands.

The 26-year-old Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists with the Nuggets last season. Most importantly, however, he registered a 35.8 percent shooting clip from deep while attempting an average of 3.2 triples per game. It showed everyone that he can thrive in other roles.

1 Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose didn’t get a lot of playing opportunities with the New York Knicks, and it’s clear his best days are behind him. With that said, the Lakers could probably swoop in and get his services for a lower price.

With the Lakers set to feature a combo of Austin Reaves and Jalen Hood-Schifino at the backcourt, having a veteran playmaker like Rose who can guide them will surely be influential in their growth.

Furthermore, while Rose is no longer as explosive as he once was, his ballhandling remains top-notch. His addition can add some more variety on the Lakers’ offense, which is really vital in the playoffs.

The Lakers have plenty of decisions to make in the offseason, especially with players like Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, and Dennis Schroder all set to become free agents.

It will be tough for Rob Pelinka and Co. to navigate all the contracts while considering the salary cap ($136 million), the luxury tax (set at $165 million) and the second tax apron ($17.5 million above the luxury tax). With that said, it’s really important for them to spend their money wisely and find impactful players that are somewhat undervalued in the market.