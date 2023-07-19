The L.A. Lakers unexpectedly picked up Gabe Vincent at the start of free-agency after a season in which he helped the Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals. The undrafted guard out of UC Santa Barbara signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the purple and gold, with his acquisition considered as a ‘really good pickup’ by NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA news – L.A. Lakers

The point-guard position for the Lakers has been a position of uncertainty for a number of years, as they have searched far and wide looking for an elite-level talent that can play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

After a string of short tenures by point-guards who the Lakers had selected through the draft, most notably that of D’Angelo Russell in 2015 and Lonzo Ball in 2017, the Purple and Gold had to turn to 19x All-Star James to occupy the position, with then-34 year old Rajon Rondo leading the second unit.

Despite playing out of position, the 6’9” forward played the point throughout the 2019-20 season, helping lead the Lakers to their first NBA championship since 2010, and their 17th overall.

Since then, the same problems have re-occurred, with the Lakers being unable to find any stability in their point-guard rotation, and while attempting to address that, ended up trading away a plethora of squad depth for the 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook, believing he would help solve their problem at arguably the most important position in basketball.

However, the move was widely regarded as a complete failure, and after only a season and a half, the Lakers decided to go in a different direction at the February deadline, trading away Westbrook in a three-team trade and reacquiring former No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, D’Angelo Russell after six seasons away from the team.

Since the trade deadline, Russell showed he had matured since his first stint with the team, and seemed to fit alongside James and Davis in 17 games for the team. As per StatMuse, he averaged 17.4 points, and 6.1 assists, while shooting 41.4% from behind the line, offering some much-needed perimeter shooting that the Lakers had struggled with all season.

Unfortunately his performance level dropped significantly in the 2023 playoff run, bringing about questions regarding whether he was the starting-level guard that could help lead a team to an NBA championship.

There was no guarantee the Lakers would re-sign him, with reports from Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes suggesting that he would not return to the team amid further speculation that LeBron James’ views, as well as those in the front-office, toward the 27-year-old had soured.

Nevertheless, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report that the 2019 All-Star had re-signed with the Lakers on a two-year, $37 million contract.

The Purple and Gold didn’t stop there, and somehow managed to acquire former-Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, inking him to a three-year, $33 million deal fresh off the back of a deep playoff run which resulted in an Eastern Conference Finals championship, and a trip to the NBA Finals.

Prior to the start of free-agency, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha argued that the organization’s entire off-season relied on what they decided to do at the PG position.

By addressing the problem at point-guard by signing both Russell and Vincent, along with re-signing Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and making some valuable additions in Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish, the Lakers roster is now well-balanced, it can be argued that their off-season should be considered a resounding success.

What has Mark Medina said about the L.A. Lakers picking up Gabe Vincent?

Medina believes that the 27-year-old was a good pickup for the Lakers due to his humble beginnings as an undrafted player and how his play helped the Miami Heat reach the 2023 NBA finals.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I think when you're looking at his past season with Miami, he's really overachieved.”

“He was an undrafted player. He became a key piece in their playoff run. While you know, there has been some inconsistency that he's shown, I think that the bottom line is they view him as a winning type player.”

“He's not a star player, he's a role player. So I think with those ingredients, it was a really good pick-up for the Lakers to get him.”

Three reasons why Gabe Vincent is a good pickup for the L.A. Lakers

3 Effective on the offense

Over his four seasons playing in the NBA, all with the Heat, Gabe Vincent’s role on the team has incrementally increased, and his offensive output has followed suit due to his high basketball IQ.

As per StatMuse,this season saw the 27-year-old’s minutes increase to 25.9 MPG, and he put up a career-high 9.4 points and 2.1 rebounds, to go along with 2.5 assists. Furthermore, according to Fox Sports, in the 2023 playoff run, Vincent had an offensive rating of 107.7, up from his regular season average of 103.0, and averaged better than a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

His career average of 33.9% from beyond the arc matches that of the outgoing Dennis Schroeder, who is a 33.7% career three-point shooter, and so he is a slight upgrade there.

Additionally, his ability in being able to be productive off-the-dribble and be a spot up shooter suggests he will be more of a seamless fit alongside a primary ball handler in LeBron James, than the playmaking Russell who prefers to have ball-in-hand, operating as more of a traditional point-guard.

However, that is not to say he doesn't possess the ability to initiate the offense as he has most certainly showed that he can, adding yet another contributor in helping ease 38-year-old James’ workload.

2 Defensive Hustle

Vincent arguably made a name for himself based on his work on the defensive end of the floor, with The Athletic’s Joe Vardon calling the 6’2” guard a ‘stout’ defender, being known to get up in his opponent’s space, especially when defending the perimeter.

When guarding his opponents throughout the 2022-23 season, he restricted shooters to only 35.2% accuracy from behind the three-point-line. During the Heat’s 2023 playoff run, Vincent’s defended field goal percentage was even better, holding his opponents to a mere 24.8% shooting from deep.

Losing their closer at PG after Dennis Schroeder’s departure from the team during free-agency, the Lakers will likely turn to Vincent to see out close games due to his defensive hustle and grit that epitomized his former team’s 'Heat culture'. This is something with which LeBron James knows all too well after his four-year stint working under head coach Erik Spoelstra, which should work in favor of L.A.

1 Shining under the bright lights – Huge Playoff Performances

Unlike D’Angelo Russell, whose performances significantly dwindled when under the spotlight of the NBA playoffs, averaging only 6.3 points and 3.5 assists on 32.3% from the field in the Western Conference finals, Gabe Vincent shone.

Starting all 22 games during the Heat’s postseason run, Vincent posted 12.7 points and 3.5 assists, shooting 40.2% from the field and an improved 37.8% from three.

However, that does not tell the full story, with some big individual performances throughout the playoffs being showcased including a career-high 29 points on 78.6% shooting in the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, which saw him shoot 6-for-9 from downtown.

Vincent saw his stock increase further in the first two games of the NBA finals, where he averaged 21 PPG, and 4 ASTS on 58% overall from the field and 57% from three-point range, with his 23 point performance off of 4-6 from three in Game 2, leading them to their only victory in their series match-up against the Denver Nuggets.

Aside from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the current Lakers line-up has no other NBA Finals experience. The hope is that Vincent can mitigate that, and become an additional leader both on the court and in the locker room as the LakeShow gear up to try and win what would be an NBA-record 18th championship next season, adding yet another banner to the rafters of one of the sport's greatest ever franchises.