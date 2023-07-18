The L.A. Lakers made an unexpected move at the start of free-agency by picking up Gabe Vincent, the starting point-guard for the Miami Heat who helped his team reach the NBA Finals last season, in a move that was deemed ‘very opportunistic’ by NBA writer Mark Medina.

The Lakers strengthened their backcourt this off-season by ensuring that they retained Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell among others during free-agency, while also adding NBA finals starter Gabe Vincent on a three-year, $33 million contract.

As per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, Vincent poses a ‘tremendous locker-room presence’, and an unknown league executive stated that the undrafted guard is “the perfect point guard to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis".

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, while D’Angelo Russell is widely expected to be the starting point-guard for the Lakers next season, 27-year-old Vincent has a real chance to steal that spot after helping his former team, the Miami Heat, win the Eastern Conference and make the NBA Finals.

“This is an open competition and Vincent has a legitimate chance to steal the starting job,” Buha said: “He is the better defender than Russell and a more natural off-ball fit as a lower-usage catch-and-shoot threat.”

Buha also noted that he believes Vincent will be more likely to be used as the closer in games, particularly in ‘critical matchups’ that requires more two-way play, much like Dennis Schroeder had done last season.

Does Mark Medina think that the Gabe Vincent acquisition was a good pick up for the L.A. Lakers?

When asked whether he thought the acquisition of Gabe Vincent was one of the best free agency deals the Lakers made this summer, Medina believed it was in the context of what was most realistic for the team after losing a key player in Dennis Schroeder.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “They lost Dennis Schroeder, who was a really good defender, and a good scorer. He signed a two-year, $26 million deal and the Lakers couldn't even sign that even if they wanted to because of salary cap restrictions.”

“So in Gabe Vincent’s case, what's really interesting is he had a number of suitors with Miami and with Toronto, but the Lakers were very opportunistic, and took advantage of some circumstantial flaws that the other teams had.”

“For Miami, they're trying to carve out cap space to try to get Damian Lillard. Toronto - they liked Gabe Vincent, but at the time, when they talked with Vincent, they were still seeing if they could retain Fred VanVleet, and so during that indecision, the Lakers swooped in and said, ‘we really like you’”.

How can Gabe Vincent impact the L.A. Lakers?

After four seasons in the NBA, Gabe Vincent enjoyed a breakout 2023 playoffs which ultimately saw him garner interest from multiple teams from around the league in the lead up to free agency.

As per StatMuse, the 6’2” point guard played in 68 of the Heat’s regular season games, starting only 34 of those games, which was a career-high. In 25.9 minutes on the floor, he averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 40.2% from the field and 33.4% from three-point range.

However, it was the 2023 playoffs where he really shone, being one of the Heat’s standout players in their run to the NBA Finals. He started all 22 of their playoff games and in 30.5 minutes per game he averaged 12.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting an improved 37.8% from behind the arc.

The hope is that the University of California, Santa Barbara alum can be a solid facilitator for the likes of Anthony Davis and 38-year-old LeBron James, as they look to chase another NBA championship together.

Whether he is the starting point-guard or not, though, remains to be seen, but the Lakers look to be in safe hands in the backcourt with two point-guards on their roster worthy of being starters for the 17x NBA champions.