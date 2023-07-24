Without a doubt, the L.A Lakers stand tall in the NBA as one of the few franchises that boast a consistent history of winning and excellence throughout the years. But while most fans just remember teams that were led by either LeBron James or Kobe Bryant, there’s a long line of brilliant Purple and Gold sides.

With that said, we take a look at the top iterations of the Lakers to ever grace the NBA and rank them based on their success on the court and overall impact on the L.A. legacy.

5 LeBron James-led Bubble Team

LeBron James’ first season as a Laker didn’t really go well, as the King spent most of his time carrying the young squad on his back. The following season, though, the front office put together a package headed by Brandon Ingram for the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis.

In the span of 63 games during the 2019-20 NBA season, the L.A. Lakers finished on top of the Western Conference with a 49-14 record. Unfortunately, the pandemic happened and forced the league to go on hiatus. But the LeBron-led team didn’t lose its momentum as the NBA resumed a few months later.

Once the league restarted inside the Bubble, the Lakers went on a rampage and decimated the West, including the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, and Denver Nuggets. With Frank Vogel calling the shots from the bench, the Bubble Team finished the Miami Heat in six games to nab the championship that season.

Even with all the odds stacked against them and criticism that the Bubble title isn’t valid, there’s no denying how dominant this Laker team was, with James and Davis leading the way.

4 Kobe Bryant’s 2008-09 Lakers

After Shaquille O’Neal was traded to the Miami Heat and won a championship with them, a lot of eyes were on Kobe Bryant to see if he could succeed on his own. Turns out, he just needed a core of Pau Gasol, Metta World Peace, Derek Fisher, and Andrew Bynum to get the job done.

With Phil Jackson coaching this iteration of the Lakers, the team finished on top of the Pacific Division with a 65-17 record during the regular season. Things got more interesting in the playoffs as Bryant hit his peak form by averaging 30.2 points. Thanks to this herculean performance, Los Angeles eliminated the Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, Nuggets, and eventually, the Orlando Magic in the Finals

Once everything was said and done, this version of the Lakers led by Bryant won the franchise its 15th championship back then and Jackson his 10th career ring. The most telling of it all, though, is how the Black Mamba overcame all the noise and did the impossible with his own team.

3 The '70s Lakers

Before the Shaq-Kobe era and Showtime Lakers, the Purple and Gold was defined by the trio of Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, and Gail Goodrich. In all the time they were together, no year bested the 1971-72 season for this team, as it was the most dominant of all.

With the caliber of Chamberlain, West, and Goodrich, it only made sense for the Lakers to place first in points scored per game (121), offensive rating (103.1), and net rating (+10.5) out of 17 teams in the NBA during that year. Their 92.6 defensive rating wasn’t all that bad either as it was second in the entire league at the time.

Blessed with that kind of dominance, the Lakers of this era steamrolled through the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and New York Knicks in the Finals to get the first championship in Los Angeles after they transferred from Minneapolis.

2 The Shaq and Kobe Era

Much like the '70s Lakers, the Shaq and Kobe era was all about dominance, starting with the 1999-2000 version of the team. After the regular season, the team with O’Neal, Bryant, Derek Fisher, Rick Fox, and Robert Horry ran over the competition and ended up with a 67-15 record.

During the postseason, the Lakers went through hell against the likes of the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and Blazers in the Western Conference. Once the smoke cleared, the Indiana Pacers were waiting on the other end from the East.

Fortunately, the Lakers handled their business and finished the series with a 4-2 record, giving the franchise its 12th championship. What’s great is that this was the first of the three subsequent rings these two legendary players gave L.A., a three-peat run that cemented their version of the Lakers among the best in franchise history.

1 Showtime Lakers

While the squads led by Bryant, O’Neal, James, and Chamberlain were all awesome in their own right, the Showtime Lakers during the '80s defined the franchise and gave the city its awesome identity.

With a team headlined by Magic Johnson, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, James Worthy, Byron Scott, and Michael Cooper among others, not to mention Pat Riley coaching them, there’s really no reason for this version of the Lakers not to go to the top. And they did just that during the 1984-85 season by finishing with a 62-20 record and a dominant 114.1 offensive rating in the league, a number that was considered high at that time.

After going through the Phoenix Suns, Blazers, and Nuggets in the Western Conference, the Lakers faced the Boston Celtics, their perennial rival, in the Finals. With Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar leading the charge, Los Angeles overcame Beantown to give the Showtime Lakers their third ring in six years back then.

The Lakers have a long and proud history. There are certainly several other great L.A. teams that made a huge mark on the franchise, though there is no denying that the aforementioned L.A. teams were a cut above the rest.

Considering how L.A. takes pride as a franchise with winning history - and as proven by the incessant attempt to field a title contender year in and year out - it's not hard to imagine another Lakers side toppling the teams we have on our Top 5 list. But as things stand, these are the five greatest teams the Lakers have produced.