Highlights The Lakers' success in winning the NBA championship will depend on their overall health and their ability to maximize their potential as a team.

The Lakers focused on roster continuity in the off-season, retaining key players and adding depth to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Roster depth will be crucial for the Lakers, especially in terms of defense and three-point shooting, as they aim to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

NBA championships are extremely hard to come by, but the L.A Lakers will be hoping that their name is etched into history once again as they look to break the tie with the Boston Celtics and become the league’s most decorated team. While NBA writer Mark Medina doesn’t necessarily believe that the Purple and Gold will be the team hoisting up the Larry O'Brien trophy when the post-season is all said and done, as long as they are able to ‘stay healthy’ and ‘fully maximize their potential’ as a group, then he believes they stand in good stead to try.

Lakers off-season recap

After finishing the regular season strong on a 17-9 run, largely due to trade deadline moves, and then going on a deep post-season run all the way to the Western Conference finals, the Lakers felt they didn’t need to alter their roster too much in the off-season, choosing to value continuity. However, with many of their players on expiring contracts and heading to free-agency, they still had lots of work to do if they were to entice them to stay.

The purple and gold refused to wait around, though, conducting most of their business within the first few days of free-agency in which they prioritized bringing back Austin Reaves on a four-year, $56 million deal. They would then retain Rui Hachimura, whose magnificent performances throughout the playoffs was pivotal to the Lakers’ post-season success, on a three-year, $51 million contract, while later inking defensive stand-out Jarred Vanderbilt to a four-year, $48 million extension. Starting point-guard D’Angelo Russell was also retained, albeit on a shorter, two-year deal.

After the departures of Dennis Schroeder, Troy Brown Jr., Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba to name a few, the LakeShow sought reinforcements in their supporting cast built around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They would bring in Gabe Vincent, who had just been on a Finals run with the Miami Heat, to be the back-up to Russell, while adding front-court depth to support AD in a rampage of free-agency pick-ups that included Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish and Christian Wood. The Lakers now believe that they have built a championship roster, but only time will tell on whether that stands true.

Medina’s five teams in title contention

Medina believes that due to the Lakers choosing to stick largely with the roster that came together after the trade deadline, they now have a ‘fighters chance’ to win the title, although he believes the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets are still the two leading favorites. He also notes that the Lakers’ success will depend on the team’s overall health, as well as being able to maximize the potential that they appear to have, at least on paper.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist had this to say about the Purple and Gold…

“I think it's in their mind that they can continue the path that they had post all-star break, where they were, I think, the third-best team in the league with win-loss record, best defensive team in the league overall, and that chemistry and continuity can at least give them a fighter's chance to win the title. I don't predict that they will - my money is on the Milwaukee Bucks, with the Denver Nuggets a close second. But there are a lot of other teams like the [Boston] Celtics, like the [Golden State] Warriors and the Lakers that could have a chance if they're able to stay reasonably healthy, and if they fully maximize their potential as far as the star players and the role players around them”.

Roster depth will be crucial

Prior to the trade deadline, the Lakers were arguably the laughingstock of the league. Despite boasting an All-Star starting trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, the purple and gold got off to a horrendous 2-10 start, and very quickly they were battling teams at the bottom of the standings. But since their mid-season overhaul, they somehow manufactured one of the best defenses in the league.

L.A. Lakers - Depth Chart (2023-2024) Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center D'Angelo Russell Austin Reaves Rui Hachimura LeBron James Anthony Davis Gabe Vincent Max Christie Taurean Prince Jarred Vanderbilt Jaxson Hayes Jalen Hood-Schifino Cam Reddish Christian Wood Maxwell Lewis All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

Led by their defensive powerhouse Anthony Davis, in their 17-9 stretch to end the season, they boasted the best defensive rating in the entire NBA (108.9), while also allowing the second-lowest effective field-goal percentage to their opposition (50.6 percent). With the new front-court additions, there is optimism that they now have more defensive reinforcements, such as the addition of Hayes, whose size and length may be able to help take some of the workload off of Davis’ shoulders.

Perhaps one of the biggest takeaways from last season, though, was the Lakers’ incumbent need for three-point shooting, something of which they have looked to take care of via the free-agency additions of Prince and Vincent. Furthermore, they will be hoping that Reaves can continue to convert from deep at the efficient rate that he displayed in the post-season, converting 44.3 percent of his shots from the perimeter, while also hoping D’Angelo Russell can find his shooting stroke on a more consistent basis.

Read more: Identifying a breakout candidate on every NBA team

If the Lakers can strike the right balance and all of these factors are able to come together seamlessly, then they are poised to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference, if not the entire NBA. However, with a new season comes some foreseeable growing pains, while new teammates adjust to playing in a new city and under a new system. With the organization opting for roster continuity, though, there is hope that this inevitability will be somewhat minimized, and as such, put them in a position to remain competitive on a night-to-night basis as they aim to put victories into the win column.