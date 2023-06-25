The L.A. Lakers chose to draft Jalen Hood-Schifino with their highest draft pick since 2017 due to the Indiana guard making a strong impression on the Lakers front-office, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA draft news – L.A. Lakers

Amid much speculation that the L.A. Lakers were going to package the No. 17 pick in a trade, they opted to use the pick and drafted Jalen Hood-Schifino out of Indiana, who was projected to be an earlier pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

According to Bleacher Report, due to his impressive workouts with teams, a buzz was generated around him with rumors the 20-year-old could have been selected as high as No. 9 by the Utah Jazz.

However, he fell to the Lakers at No. 17 and they chose to select him despite projected top-10 pick, Cam Whitmore, still being on the board after slipping amid medical concerns.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers did think about taking Whitmore, but ultimately determined that Hood-Schifino was the surer bet as they deem him an NBA-ready prospect.

Hood-Schifino, who grew up as a Lakers fan, also received high-praise from Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka, who classes the Big Ten Freshman of the Year as a “lottery-level talent” who oozes “Lakers DNA”.

The purple and gold also had the No. 40 pick after a trade with the Indiana Pacers to move up from the No. 47 spot where they selected Pepperdine wing Maxwell Lewis.

How does Mark Medina feel about the L.A. Lakers drafting Jalen Hood-Schifino?

Despite rumors going into the draft that the Lakers were looking to trade the No. 17 pick, they decided to use it and Medina feels that the Lakers were impressed by the guard out of Indiana and couldn’t pass on him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “The Lakers considered trading their No. 17 pick and the expiring contracts for Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley, but those assets aren’t necessarily that attractive.”

“The Lakers became impressed with Hood-Schifino with his pre-draft workout and his interview. During that time, they became encouraged with his competitiveness and disciplined routine.”

“From afar, the Lakers also became impressed with his play making at the point guard spot and his ability to defend multiple positions.”

L.A. Lakers – Jalen Hood-Schifino

The 20-year-old spent last season with the University of Indiana in his lone season with the team.

In 32 games (all starts), he averaged 13.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG and 3.7 APG in 33.1 minutes per game. He made the 2023 Big Ten All-Freshman Team, as well as winning the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award.

According to Sports Illustrated, he shot 33.3% from three-point range, but had three games where he made five or more 3-pointers, showing signs of becoming a promising perimeter shooter. He also became only the second Indiana freshman since Eric Gordon way back in 2007-08 that had multiple 30-point games in a season.

With the Lakers struggling in recent seasons for perimeter shooting, instead having to operate in a congested paint for points, having a player who can help spread the floor will be a plus for the 17x NBA Champions.

With the motto ‘failure is not an option’, or ‘fino’ for short, Hood-Schifino shows a lot of promise, but he will need to translate his shooting into the NBA if he is to help LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the L.A. Lakers contend for that coveted NBA title.