L.A. Lakers superstar LeBron James has never shied away from voicing his opinions on what the organization should do with regard to roster moves.

However, NBA writer Mark Medina believes that this off-season, James has taken a step-back, opting not to get involved with the front-office of the 17x NBA champions.

NBA free agency news – L.A. Lakers

Over the years it has been widely thought that 19-time NBA all-star, LeBron James, has had somewhat of an influence in who his respective teams choose to either draft, trade-for or pick up in free-agency, even being dubbed with the nickname ‘LeGM James’.

However, it would appear that James will play little part in the front office’s plans this upcoming off-season, much like he did at the February trade-deadline, which turned out to be a resounding success for the purple and gold.

As first reported by Mark Medina, via Sportsnaut, the four-time NBA champion isn’t expected to advocate for any particular free-agents or trade options, nor is he expected to retire as he indirectly alluded to in his exit interview after the Lakers were swept in the Western Conference finals.

Whether the front office chooses to seek out the opinion of their stars, James and Anthony Davis, before making any roster moves, though, is not entirely out of the question, with General Manager Rob Pelinka confirming in the past that he does consult with his franchise stars over the construction of the roster.

What has Mark Medina said about LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers front office?

While LeBron James has certainly been vocal in the past about roster moves, it would appear that this time, he has taken an alternative approach.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Medina said: “I had reported this week that LeBron James, as with previous seasons, wants the Lakers to be aggressive, get win-now kind of players and not be afraid to pull the trigger.”

“But from what I've been told from people around him is that he's taken a step back. He's not going to get involved with the front office and advocate for certain players.”

“It’s very much in line with what he did leading into the trade deadline. No doubt he certainly got his message out there, directly or indirectly about guys he liked.”

L.A. Lakers – Front-office decision making

When they traded for Russell Westbrook in 2021, the Lakers front-office received criticism as analysts thought that the fit with Russell alongside Davis and James was ‘odd’ due to his poor shooting percentages and the fact that the Lakers were looking for scoring options.

The NBA’s triple-double king’s tenure in L.A. was one to forget, amid speculation of his off-the-court relationships with his teammates, clashing with his head coach, Darvin Ham, and an obvious lack of chemistry on the floor. He ended up leading the second-unit by coming off the bench, something with which he had never done in his NBA career.

It was clear that the Lakers front-office had made a mistake in giving up multiple championship winners in Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Westbrook, and they needed to make changes before the trade-deadline with the Lakers sitting in the No. 13 spot at the time.

The February trade deadline was fast-approaching, and in a last-ditch attempt to change the trajectory of their season, Rob Pelinka arguably pulled off one of the greatest deadline moves in recent history.

Managing to offload Russell Westbrooks $47.1 million contract, the Lakers were able to bring in much-needed scoring options from D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley, while also bringing in defensive anchor, Jarred Vanderbilt.

Add to that the trade which saw Kendrick Nunn head to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Rui Hachimura, and the fate of the Lakers had changed overnight, quite literally.

The Lakers went on to finish in the No. 7 spot, with a play-in tournament place. Winning their match-up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they managed to edge past both the Memphis Grizzlies and then-reigning champions the Golden State Warriors in six-games to secure a place in the Western Conference finals – a feat which no NBA analyst or fan alike had predicted after their abysmal 2-10 start.

It is clear that the front-office’s decisions altered the trajectory of the Lakers season, and all eyes will now be firmly fixed on what they choose to do during in this upcoming free-agency to build a contender, with or without LeBron James’ input.