The intentions were clear from the start – the L.A. Lakers were going to prioritize roster continuity in the off-season after a terrific playoff run in which they reached the Western Conference finals as a No. 7 seed. After locking down trade deadline acquisition Jarred Vanderbilt to a long-term extension, NBA writer Mark Medina now believes the Purple and Gold face a ‘good and tough problem’ over roster rotation.

The Lakers have locked down yet another one of their core rotation pieces from last season to a long-term extension as they look to build a roster that is able to contend for an NBA championship and add another ring to their illustrious collection.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Lakers optioned to sign one of their defensive stand-outs since the post-trade deadline in Jarred Vanderbilt to a four-year, fully guaranteed $48 million extension. The deal is said to include a player option in the fourth year.

He became the latest member of the current Purple and Gold roster to be signed to an extension, joining Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. All of these off-season moves appears to have signaled the organization’s intention to maintain squad continuity, just as GM Rob Pelinka had stated at his end of season interview.

The Lakers also bolstered their squad by acquiring notable pieces during free-agency to team-friendly contracts, including Gabe Vincent’s three-year, $33 million deal and Christian Wood’s two-year $5.7 veteran’s minimum, per Spotrac.

With their roster now looking complete, the L.A. Lakers have a plethora of depth of which they are hoping will withstand during the regular season and beyond, as they seek to overcome last year's post-season disappointment which ended in a 4-0 sweep to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

How does Jarred Vanderbilt fit into the L.A. Lakers rotation?

Medina believes that Vanderbilt’s usage in the LakeShow’s rotation will be ‘fluid’, and despite his shooting difficulties, his value on defense will ensure that he sees consistent minutes on the floor. He further went on to note that the Lakers' roster depth is so deep that head coach Darvin Ham has a tough, yet good problem on what he does with his rotation selections.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“How will he be utilised in the Lakers rotation, it's very fluid. The good and the tough problem that the Lakers have is they have a lot of depth. So I think outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, everyone's role is up for grabs. Now, where Jarred Vanderbilt fits into this puzzle is he is a very integral part for their team's defensive identity. I think when you look at the fact that the Lakers became one of the best defensive teams after the post-trade deadline, not only had that to do with Anthony Davis being fully effective and healthy, but Jarred Vanderbilt gave him a lot of interior help. So I think that he bolsters the defensive identity there. But I think the question mark is, what can he do offensively because he's not the most consistent scorer/shooter. The good thing is the Lakers have other role players that are better scorers, but that could certainly affect his playing time. But because of his value on defense, he's definitely going to be in the rotation on a consistent basis, it's just a matter of what this is going to look like game to game.”

How did Jarred Vanderbilt perform last season?

Since his acquisition at the February trade deadline from the Utah Jazz, Vanderbilt helped the Lakers turn things around, particularly on the defensive end of the floor, and was a fundamental piece of the roster on their deep post-season run all the way to the Western Conference finals.

Jarred Vanderbilt - NBA Career Statistics (2019 - Present) Minutes Played 20.5 Points 6.2 Assists 1.5 Rebounds 6.6 Steals 1.0 Blocks 0.5 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .573 Three-Point Percentage (%) .288 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

As per Statmuse, last season the 6’8” power forward started 24 of his 26 games for L.A averaging 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field and 30.3% from deep. However, it was the former Kentucky Wildcat’s wing defense which proved to be the most impactful for the 17x NBA champions. Measuring a wing span of 7’1”, his length meant that he was regularly able to force turnovers, averaging over a steal per game (1.2).

After coming off the bench in his first two appearances, the 24-year-old started the remaining 24 games of the regular season where the Lakers went 18-8, and in that span they ranked second overall in the NBA with a defensive rating of 110.8. That is a drastic leap in performance compared to their 114.3 defensive rating before the trade deadline, which saw them rank in the bottom half of the NBA in 20th place.

One key area of Vando’s game that he should have been looking to improve on during the off-season is his three-point shooting, particularly from the corner where he was often left wide open by opposition defenses. However, as a woeful career 28.8 percent three-point shooter, he failed to capitalize on such opportunities.

Nevertheless, 'The Vandolorian' brought energy and intensity to the Lakers on both ends of the floor, and his mere presence helped the Purple and Gold dictate the tempo of multiple games toward the latter end of the season. With his future tied down to L.A. for the long-term on what appears to be a very team-friendly deal, he may well outplay his contract. But there is no doubt that should he continue to at least play at the level he did last season, he will be an integral cog in the machine of how successful the Lakers will be next year on their pursuit for championship glory.