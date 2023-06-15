Upcoming NBA free-agent Kyrie Irving was rumoured to want to reunite with the L.A. Lakers’ LeBron James, but his window for joining the purple and gold has closed, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

The 2016 NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in February, and despite the team giving up a lot to get him, whether he chooses to reside in Dallas is still unknown.

Free agency news – Kyrie Irving

John Hollinger of The Athletic has the 2011 No.1 overall pick ranked as the top free-agent point-guard heading into the 2023 off-season, despite previous off-the-court issues seemingly having an influence on his value to some NBA teams.

According to NBA reporter Jovan Buha, L.A Lakers' LeBron James named former teammate Irving as a “known preference” to become the third star on the team, alongside himself and Anthony Davis. He reportedly pushed for the team to make the move to acquire the 8x All-Star both in the 2022 offseason and at the February trade deadline.

However, any deal involving the Lakers now would be extremely complicated from a financial standpoint, with the L.A. team likely to have to sacrifice squad depth, as well as Irving having to take a significant pay-cut if he were to join up with James again.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported that Dallas had anticipated that the Australian-born guard would be with the team for longer than half a season, amid speculation that his long-term future may not be with the Mavericks after all.

Nevertheless, they remain optimistic that they can get a deal done to secure his services for next season and beyond, to pair him with franchise-player Luka Doncic and form a dynamic duo in the back-court.

What did Mark Medina say about the Lakers’ stance on Kyrie Irving?

Despite his unquestionable talent, Medina believes that the Lakers are choosing to retain their current players over the potential acquisition of Irving during free-agency, with maintaining squad depth viewed as a priority.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “It’s a connect-the-dots scenario where there was a pathway for Kyrie to join the Lakers last summer, but it wouldn't have had to be on a discounted deal as a free agent.”

“Once that ship sailed, there was no interest from the Lakers in acquiring him in the trade deadline because of the depth that would be required to get him.”

“They also don't have any interest in devoting a substantial amount of cap space for him because of how it would affect their ability to retain players like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.”

Kyrie Irving’s future

Despite the Dallas Mavericks missing out on a play-in tournament spot to end the regular season, the 8x NBA All-Star finished the season well, demonstrating that on-the-court he is still a formidable talent.

As per Sports Illustrated, the 31-year-old finished the regular season with averages of 27.1 PPG on 48.6% from the field to go along with 5.1 RPG and 5.3 APG. He also shot 37.4% from three-point range.

With the Lakers lacking the available cap-space to offer Irving even close to the numbers that he is eligible to make on a long-term max contract with the Mavericks, they appear to have now ruled themselves out of the running for his signature.

Whether Irving does choose to go elsewhere other than Northern Texas in the summer remains to be seen, but until a decision is made, basketball fans alike will be fascinated by how his free-agent process turns out.