Potential L.A. Lakers target Kyrie Irving would 'fundamentally change the course of the team', says NBA writer Mark Medina.

Since being an integral part of the Cleveland Cavaliers team which stunned the 73-9 Golden State Warriors by coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA finals alongside his co-star LeBron James, the former number one pick has moved from team-to-team with little success. He now enters free agency for the first time since 2019.

NBA Free-Agency News – Kyrie Irving

During his first career free-agency, Kyrie Irving teamed up with the Brooklyn Nets, along with 13x NBA All-Star Kevin Durant.

Despite forming a ‘super-team’ by later adding James Harden to the fold, the Nets never got to showcase their full potential, only playing in 16 games together. In the 2021 playoffs, the 31-year-old and his team narrowly missed out on a game 7 win vs the Milwaukee Bucks in the conference semi-finals, had it not been for Kevin Durant’s toe being on the 3-point line in a potential game-winning shot.

Unfortunately, this near-miss was as far as the trio could take the team during their tenure in Brooklyn, in what was reported by NBA analysts everywhere as a 'failed super-team'.

In February of this year, the point-guard nicknamed ‘Uncle Drew’ was traded away from the Nets that saw him join up with the Dallas Mavericks and forming a dynamic backcourt-duo with European superstar, Luka Doncic.

Although only playing 20 games for the Mavericks, the Australian-born player averaged 27.0 points per game on 47% field-goal percentage.

Dallas will be hoping to re-sign Irving to a long-term contract extension in the upcoming off-season after giving up so much in order to acquire him. With the Mavericks, reports suggest that Kyrie is eligible to make an estimated $47 million dollars a year and can offer him a max contract extension of a five-year $272 million dollar deal.

However, it is widely speculated that Irving wants to reunite with former teammate, LeBron James, who is currently on the L.A. Lakers roster. The Lakers wouldn’t be able to offer anywhere near close to the $47 million that Dallas can, meaning that if Kyrie wanted to take his talents to California, then he would have to do so on a significant pay reduction.

It was reported that the Lakers had previously tried to make a move for Irving when there were talks of him wanting out of the Nets; however they felt that the Nets asked for too much, and instead opted to acquire an array of players targeting positional needs at the trade deadline.

What did Mark Medina say about Kyrie Irving?

Despite his all-star caliber on the court, teams still need to consider the off-court baggage that comes along with signing the 2012 rookie of the year, suggests Mark Medina.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the NBA writer said: “If you sign Kyrie Irving, you fundamentally change the course of the team. While I think that last season the Lakers certainly didn't rule out that possibility of pursuing Kyrie Irving when he wanted out of the Brooklyn Nets, I think that leading to the trade deadline, they determined that they'd much rather get a collection of players that can fulfil positional needs in depth because of the fact that you're not just evaluating his basketball talent.”

“If it was his basketball talent, it would be a no brainer. But the Lakers are cognizant that there's always an extra-curricular about his availability history because of his injuries, because of who knows what. Even if players think he's a good guy, and he's done good things off the court, there's also things that have explained why his leadership has been in question over the years.”

Off-Court Issues

Widely considered as one of the league’s top play-makers since entering the league in 2011, a number of teams around the NBA were reported by CBS Sports to be concerned over Irving’s off-court behaviour, which may ultimately impact his free-agency, should he choose to explore it.

One such example comes from 2021,where Irving refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19, and as a result was not allowed to play in any home games for the Brooklyn Nets due to New York City’s vaccine mandate.

Consequently, he missed 35/41 home games, losing an estimated $15.3 million in the process. This also had huge financial implications for Irving’s future, who told ESPN back in 2022 that he gave up a 4-year, $100M-plus extension to remain unvaccinated. In three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, the 31-year-old played only 103 games.

Whoever signs the 8x NBA All-Star during free agency, whether that be the Dallas Mavericks, L.A. Lakers or another team, they will be hoping that he can emulate his past success on the court, while simultaneously eliminating any doubts they may have over his off-court behaviour that has troubled him in the past.