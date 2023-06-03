Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving will be a free agent this summer but NBA writer Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport that he's unlikely to end up at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Irving was linked to be trading to the Lakers during the regular season to reunite with LeBron James, as the two had success and won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Yet, Irving was ultimately traded to the Dallas Mavericks, and although he played well the Mavericks missed the playoffs.

Kyrie Irving and the L.A. Lakers

Currently, Irving has not re-signed with the Mavericks and all signs point to him becoming a free agent this summer. That should make him an enticing acquision for a number of NBA teams as the 14th-ranked all-time scorer currently active in the NBA on 15712 points.

But Mark Medina doubts Irving will end up playing for the Lakers, despite James potentially making efforts to ensure a deal takes place.

He told GiveMeSport: "I don't think that the Lakers are going to wind up having Kyrie Irving in a uniform, but that's not going to stop the rumor mill. That's certainly not going to stop maybe Kyrie Irving's efforts to get there, LeBron James' efforts to get him there, as well as the Lakers at least listening to see what is possible. But I think when you put all those things together in context, I still think that the Lakers will wind up passing on having Kyrie in a Lakers uniform."

Is Kyrie Irving worth the hassle?

Irving has been a bit of a headache for teams throughout his NBA career.

After winning a title in Cleveland, he demanded a trade and was dealt to the Boston Celtics. In Boston, he had a falling out and left in free agency to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. That didn't go well either as due to the COVID-19 mandates, he couldn't play at home. He eventually demanded a trade and was dealt to the Mavericks this season.

Although Irving is one of the best point guards in the NBA, it is uncertain how many teams will truly be interested in him.