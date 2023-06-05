Free agent Kyrie Irving has been linked with the Los Angeles Lakers over recent months, but the Lakers are focused on maintaining continuity within their squad, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA free agency news – Kyrie Irving

NBA writer Mark Medina recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a small possibility that Kyrie Irving could join the L.A. Lakers as a free agent this summer, although it is unlikely.

Back in February, Kyrie Irving was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three future draft picks.

After a poor season which led to the Mavericks missing out on a play-in tournament spot entirely, re-signing Irving to a max contract has been put in jeopardy as Irving is set to enter free agency on June 30th.

Enter the Lakers – a team in which there are reports that 4x NBA Champion Lebron James and Irving’s former teammate in Cleveland would like to be reunited to chase another championship ring together.

However, the logistics of any potential deal with L.A. is extremely complicated, and Lakers insider Jovan Buha told Bleacher Report that he gives this deal only a “10 to 15 percent” chance of happening due to the complications around creating cap space.

What has Mark Medina said about Kyrie Irving and the Los Angeles Lakers?

Despite the rumours of where Irving will end up playing his basketball next season, Medina has suggested that the Lakers will instead opt to keep their young core of players to support stars Lebron James and Anthony Davis.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the NBA writer said: “I don't think Kyrie Irving is going to be in the Los Angeles Lakers. Never say never if there is a reasonable sign and trade scenario or when he becomes a free agent that Kyrie Irving would sign on some relative discount.”

“The Lakers have made it clear on the record from Rob Pelinka that they consider it a high priority to maintain as much continuity as they can. That's not to say that every single free agent that they have is going to be retained.”

Where will Kyrie Irving be playing next season?

According to ESPN, Irving played 60 games in the regular season averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 37.4 minutes a game.

There is no doubt that Irving is one of the top free agents this summer along with James Harden, and after giving up so much in the trade for him, it has been reported as a priority for the Dallas Mavericks to re-sign him.

According to Forbes, the Mavericks can offer Irving the most money this summer, with a five-year $272 million deal, with no other team being able to offer him more than a four-year $200 million deal.

However, the Lakers would only be able to get Irving’s signature in a sign-and-trade deal which would also be dependent on Irving taking a significant pay cut. NBA insider Brian Windhorst told Sports Illustrated that the Lakers would only be able to offer Irving a deal in the region of $30-35 million, with Irving eligible to make around $47million a season.

For the Lakers, despite making the Western Conference Finals, they were swept 4-0 by the Denver Nuggets, with part of this due to a lack of production from the Lakers’ point guards in D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroeder. Together they averaged a combined 20.7 points, 7.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds a game during the 2022-23 playoffs. Compare that with Irving’s playoff career- averages of 23.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds almost matching the Lakers guards by himself.

If L.A. were able to add a proven playoff player in Kyrie Irving, and combine his production with Lebron James and Anthony Davis, this could elevate the Lakers to a new level, maybe propelling them to becoming a championship contender almost immediately.

With LeBron James’ hints at retirement likely to be pushing the Lakers to be aggressive in the moves they make in the off-season, signing Kyrie Irving may be important in getting him not only to play basketball next season, but to also be wearing a Los Angeles Lakers uniform when doing so.