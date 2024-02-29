Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers made 4th biggest 4th-quarter comeback in franchise history.

LeBron James led with 19 points and 4 threes in the final quarter.

The victory shows the Lakers' resilience and potential for a season turnaround.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off one of their biggest fourth-quarter comebacks in franchise history. Down 21 at the beginning of the final stanza, the Lakers went on a furious run to come all the way back and defeat the Los Angeles Clippers.

It was a much-needed victory for the purple and gold, one that could be viewed as a stepping stone for the rest of the season if the team eventually climbs the standings.

Until the fourth quarter, things could not have gone worse for the Lakers. There was a tremendous difference in the energy of both teams through the first 36 minutes - the Clippers periodically built the lead until it ballooned to 21 points. Then, the Lakers, led by LeBron James, kicked it into high gear and produced a signature win for this current campaign and in the crosstown series.

Lakers' epic charge in the fourth quarter

4th biggest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history

When James was re-inserted back into the game during his customary rotational turn at the start of the fourth, he refused to let his team fold. Flanked by D'Angelo Russell, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes, James and the Lakers turned up the defensive heat, leading to opportunities to convert offensively.

James was on another level in the fourth: he knocked down four threes and got support from his teammates as the Clippers' momentum loosened up.

Even in year 21, it's clear he can still completely impose his will and take over a game when he needs to. What appeared as an insurmountable lead, the Lakers found themselves within striking distance midway through the quarter. Coach Darvin Ham's lineup was successful, but he rightfully turned back to the rest of his starters to close the show.

After scoring his 19th point (in the quarter) and capping off a 29-8 run, the Clippers began to double-team James, on the perimeter, every time the shot clock wound down. James, as astute a distributor and decision-maker as anyone in the league's history, found Rui Hachimura for two back-breaking field goals.

LeBron James's Splits v. Clippers Period Points Assists Three-Pointers Made 1st Three Quarters 15 4 3 Fourth Quarter 19 4 4

On the first possession, Hachimura cashed a corner triple. Then, he turned down the three and twisted in a reverse layup despite a defensive challenge. However, back-to-back layups from Kawhi Leonard trimmed the margin to within 2 with just 9 seconds left.

The Clippers regained the ball and had a chance to tie or win the game with one final play. They turned to Leonard again: this time, the Lakers successfully defended his shot, and James grabbed the board and found a streaking Reddish for a game-sealing slam.

It was a comeback for the ages - the fourth-largest, fourth-quarter margin (21 points) in franchise history.

Lakers' signature win of the 2023-24 campaign

Picked up biggest victory of the season with 22 games left in the year

In his postgame interview, Anthony Davis was asked to give his thoughts on James's special performance and the Lakers' improbable win.

"Phenomenal, (LeBron's) still able to play at a high, elite level…helluva win for us. We’re resilient, we stayed together even when we got down big.”-Anthony Davis

With 34 points against the Clippers, James needs just 40 points to become the first player to ever reach the 40,000-point mark. It's a testament to his longevity and work ethic, to say the least.

"When you feel like everything you put up is going in...during it you don't feel anything, it's like a superpower"-LeBron James

Resiliency will define the remainder of the Lakers' 2023-24 season. Their inconsistency counts them out of the playoff (and Finals) picture in the minds of many. Maybe now, they can spark a turnaround.

Lakers & Clippers Fourth Quarter Stats Team Points Field Goal% Three-Pointers Made Lakers 39 57% 4 Clipperss 16 41% 1

The road ahead doesn't get any easier but as the Lakers continue to trust each other, like they did in the fourth, it's not too late to join the conversation.

Galvanized by a huge defensive effort and timely shot-making, the Lakers could use this game as a confidence booster moving forward. Most importantly, it showed themselves, and their supporters, that at the end of the day, the team has heart and is capable of competing at an elite level when it matters most. The challenge is to play with that type of urgency for 48 minutes. Once that happens, the Lakers are a completely different team.