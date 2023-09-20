Highlights L.A. Lakers superstar Anthony Davis wants to spend more minutes playing power forward rather than center, but this may impact LeBron James' position and usage rate.

The Lakers have addressed their front-court depth issues by acquiring several players in free agency, including Christian Wood, and retaining Rui Hachimura.

Despite Davis' request, it is likely that he will still play the majority of his minutes at center, but there may be opportunities for him to play some time at power forward. The coaching staff will need to find creative solutions to keep both Davis and James happy.

L.A. Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has made it known to his coaching staff that he wants to spend more minutes at the power forward position as opposed to center, where he spent much of last season. However, according to NBA writer Mark Medina, if he were to shift over then that may impact where LeBron James plays on the court, and there could be ramifications for his usage rate.

The L.A. Lakers appear to have addressed their depth issues in the front-court during free-agency by acquiring Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish, as well as retaining Rui Hachimura on a three-year, $51 million deal, per Spotrac.

Their latest acquisition came when they eventually added stretch-five, Christian Wood, on a veteran’s minimum deal after months of speculation that he was the 17x NBA champions' no. 1 target to fill their vacant 14th roster spot, ultimately signaling that the roster for the 2023-24 regular season was now complete.

As a result of such front-court depth, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the eight-time All-Star reportedly made a request to the Lakers coaching staff that he would like to play more of his minutes at his more favorable power-forward position, as opposed to the center role in which he spent 99% of his game time at last season.

However, Mark Medina previously reported to GIVEMESPORT that he doesn’t believe the Lakers are willing to accommodate that request in full, and instead predicts that he will only see time at the four when his teammate, 19x NBA All-Star LeBron James, is off-the-court, or if head coach Darvin Ham chooses to run a “two-big” line-up with the plethora of options he now has available to him.

If he were to move over to power-forward permanently, then this could pose ramifications for other members of his team, likely impacting LeBron James the most, so in order to keep the 6’10” big man happy, the Lakers coaching staff may have to find a way to get creative with their line-ups.

How does Anthony Davis’ request affect the rest of the roster?

Medina believes that ultimately Anthony Davis will find himself playing the majority of his minutes at center, despite his request, but that there will now be more opportunities to play some time at power forward. This is due to the effect it will have on the rest of the rotation, especially concerning where LeBron James would play. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said:

“I think that the overwhelming concern is that as much as Anthony Davis doesn't like playing center - power forward, center, it's somewhat interchangeable - if he doesn't play center, all of a sudden that slides LeBron James to the small forward position. LeBron James can play any position, but when you're looking specifically defensively, to put LeBron James who’s entering his 21st season, with the task of having to defend a lot of great wing players which primarily are usually the opponent's top scorers, I don't think that's a recipe for success. He could be successful with that, but there would be concerns with his usage rate. So I think for the most part, AD is going to play at center, but there are some creative solutions during the game to find some spot minutes where he doesn't have to.”

How have Anthony Davis and LeBron James played together on the Lakers?

Since Anthony Davis joined LeBron James on the Lakers in 2019, when both are healthy, the dynamic duo have formed a formidable partnership on the court which has largely kept the Purple and Gold in championship-contention.

Anthony Davis + LeBron James - L.A Lakers Statistics Anthony Davis (2019-Present) LeBron James (2018-Present) Minutes Played 34.0 35.2 Points 24.6 27.4 Assists 3.0 8.0 Rebounds 10.1 8.1 Steals 1.3 1.2 Blocks 2.1 0.7 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .524 .507 Three-Point Percentage (%) .281 .346 Free-Throw Percentage (%) .788 .713 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Most notably, their best season together was in 2019-20 where they led the LakeShow to an NBA title in the Orlando bubble, the Lakers’ first championship since 2009-10, after Davis’ 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game in their run to the Finals, per Statmuse. Similarly, James averaged a near-triple double in that run, with 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists to go with 1.2 steals per game.

Despite the four-time champion playing with other superstars like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and hall-of-famers Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, it has been argued that Anthony Davis trumps them all as LeBron’s greatest ever teammate.

This poses well for L.A Lakers fans because if they can continue to demonstrate their chemistry on the court, and stay healthy, along with the newly added depth on the roster they may place themselves nicely as being genuine contenders to come out of the Western Conference next season.