The L.A. Lakers reportedly met with Dillon Brooks, who garnered attention during the 2023 NBA playoffs after calling out LeBron James in multiple media interviews, during free-agency.

While a move to Los Angeles may not have gone down well with LeBron, according to NBA writer Mark Medina, King James is taking a back seat when it comes to front office matters and wouldn't have stood in the way of the potential deal.

The Lakers made a splash in free agency, opting to maintain ‘continuity’ within a roster that made the Western Conference finals, while upgrading a few rotational pieces around the edges in order to strengthen their depth.

According to CBS Sports’ Brad Botkin, the Lakers made two of the top five best value deals during free agency, making a case for Austin Reaves’ four-year, $56 million contract and Gabe Vincent’s three-year, $33 million being steals for the Purple and Gold.

However, rumors have recently surfaced that an unexpected player came up on the Lakers' radar prior to the start of free-agency, which even led to a meeting between the two parties.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that teams other than the Lakers, which included the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, were interested in acquiring the services of none other than Dillon Brooks, who despite being an elite-level defender became more known for his media trash talk, most notably toward 19x All-Star, LeBron James.

Although the Lakers were only reported to be interested in acquiring him on a veteran’s minimum deal, had he not received a lucrative offer from the Houston Rockets in the region of four-years, $80 million, and had instead chosen to sign with L.A., it would have been interesting to see how James and his teammates would have reacted.

Does Mark Medina believe LeBron James would have approved of Dillon Brooks signing with the Lakers?

Medina believes that had Dillon Brooks signed with the Lakers in free-agency, LeBron James may have been apprehensive over the deal, but insisted that he's taken a backward step when it comes to the organization's front office affairs.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I think initially, he probably would have had apprehension [over Lakers signing Dillon Brooks]. The interesting subplot with all this, as I was told from the beginning, is that LeBron wasn't going to get involved with front-office decisions, because he didn't want to have that potential blame for roster decisions.

“I think that he also wanted to send the message to the Lakers that he's not going to get involved if it's not going to be viewed as something that's constructive.

“So he may have had some apprehension, but I think he also would have been removed from it. But again, I don't think it would have gone down that road unless again, we're talking 14th man, 13th man on the roster for veteran's minimum deal.”

Dillon Brooks vs. LeBron James rivalry

Dillon Brooks became more known for his talk off-the-court in front of the cameras than his actual play on the court during this season’s 2023 NBA playoffs.

After evening up the series 1-1 against the Lakers in the opening round of the Western Conference match-up, Brooks now infamously taunted the 38-year-old by calling him “old” and saying he “pokes bears” in an attempt to get inside his mind. He then went on to call out James saying: “I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40 [points]”.

However, it was the four-time NBA champion who had the last laugh over Dillon the Villain. In just the next game, the 27-year-old was ejected 16 seconds into the second half for a hit in the groin area of James. Game four saw a bully-ball performance by the 6’9” Akron, Ohio native where, although he didn’t drop 40 points, he did post 22 points and 20 rebounds, in comparison to Brooks’ 11 points and 5 rebounds on a dismal 4-for-11 shooting night.

The ultimate dagger, though, came in the close-out game for the Lakers. Leading 3-2 in the series, the Purple and Gold needed one more victory to progress through to the Western Conference semi-finals as the No. 7 seed. In a great team performance where James had another 22 point night, the Lakers won in blow-out fashion, outscoring the Grizzlies by, you guessed it, 40 points exactly.

It turned out to be the Oregon alum’s last ever game as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, and although James may never have gained the respect of Brooks, the feeling is probably mutual.

Had the Lakers’ interest in Dillon Brooks come into fruition, LeBron James certainly would have had a valid reason to be apprehensive, however, as no such talks ever became serious enough to warrant a cause for concern, for now at least, the basketball equilibrium remains intact.