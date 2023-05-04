Lebron James doesn’t need to ‘stuff the stat sheet’ in order for the LA Lakers to beat Golden State Warriors, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Los Angeles Lakers went on a 17-9 run after the trade deadline to go from 13th in the Western Conference standings to 7th, being rewarded with a place the play-in tournament. They finished the season 42-39, going above .500 for the first time in almost 3 years.

What makes this more impressive is that for a stretch of 13 games after the trade deadline, LeBron James was out of the line-up due to a foot injury he sustained in the 27 point comeback win against the Dallas Mavericks back in February. The Lakers went 8-5 without James in this spell, mainly relying on a dominant Anthony Davis to help lead them to wins.

Los Angeles narrowly missed out on an automatic playoff spot to the Golden State Warriors, who they face in game 2 of the conference semi-finals tonight, with Los Angeles currently leading the series 1-0.

This match-up comes after a 4-2 series win over the Memphis Grizzlies, a series which was overshadowed by off-court comments made towards LeBron by Dillon Brooks. The reigning champions Golden State were taken to their first seven game series since 2018, where it took a 50-point performance from Steph Curry to ultimately overcome an impressive Sacramento Kings squad after being down 0-2 to start the series.

Now that the series against the Grizzlies is in the past, attention has turned towards how much of an impact 38-year-old LeBron, who is in his 20th season, can have on this team in order to beat Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors for the chance to go to the Western Conference Finals.

What has Medina said about LeBron James' game?

When speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Medina had to say about LeBron James: “No doubt his game is different. He doesn't have the same athleticism or same burst that he's had earlier in his career. He still has a lot of power, he still drives to the basket. He also doesn't have to stuff the stat sheet with points or assists to still dominate a game.”

“He had a career high 20 rebounds in that game four win against the Grizzlies in LA. That just shows that LeBron, especially at this point in his career, will do whatever it takes to get the W. Whether it’s carrying the team with points, assists, or with hustle plays, he's all about the right stuff.”

Just how far can the Lakers go?

After an extremely rocky start that lead to a handful of roster changes at the trade deadline, Lakers General Manager, Rob Pelinka has arguably pulled off one of the greatest mid-season roster changes ever seen in the NBA.

Essentially trading away Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn, the Lakers were able to acquire former Laker D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura and Mo Bamba. That is some turnaround.

Add these changes to the emergence of undrafted star Austin Reaves, and the dominance of Anthony Davis, LeBron is now able to become more of a facilitator for his teammates as opposed to being both the leading scorer and playmaker of the team.

James now has the freedom to adapt his game as he sees fit in order to give the LA Lakers the best chance of winning games against a tough opponent in Golden State, and ultimately play a key role in what is guaranteed to be a match-up for the ages.