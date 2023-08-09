LeBron James has arguably cemented himself as one of the top-five players in NBA history, and is backed up by a plethora of individual accolades to his name including four NBA titles and most recently has become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. However, NBA writer Mark Medina doesn’t consider the 19x All-Star as a top-five player in L.A. Lakers history.

Thirty-eight-year-old LeBron James has enjoyed two decades playing at an elite level in the NBA. The Akron, Ohio native entered the league straight out of St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School in 2003, joining his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers when selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and was arguably one of the most-hyped teenage prospects in sporting history.

After spending his first six seasons in the NBA with the Cavs, where he managed to take the Cavs to the NBA Finals in 2007, he opted to form a Big 3 with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh by joining the Miami Heat, announced in an ESPN TV special, infamously known as “The Decision”.

Despite being vilified after the public broadcast, 19x All-Star’s decision turned out to be a good one as he won his first NBA championship in 2012 before repeating in 2013, as well as picking up the Finals MVP award in both title-runs.

However, his business was not done in Cleveland, and he chose to return to the team in 2014, after four seasons with the Heat. Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins, the four-time MVP winner explained that his ‘mission’ was to bring the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Northeast Ohio.

In 2016, his dream to bring his city their first NBA championship was realized when a Cavaliers team led by James and Kyrie Irving brought themselves back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to a Golden State Warriors team who had just made history by going 73-9 during the regular season and were looking to repeat themselves. They were the first team in NBA history to ever overcome such deficit in the NBA Finals, according to Sportsnet Stats.

Fast-forward to July 2018, and LeBron James shocked the basketball world once again. As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, King James took his talent to the L.A. Lakers on a four-year, $154 million deal.

He would go on to be joined by Anthony Davis a season later, and together they led the L.A. Lakers to their first championship since 2010 in a shortened season that was completed in Orlando as part of the NBA Bubble in 2020.

Despite bringing a title to L.A., the history of the Lakers is so rich that it is argued that James may not even be considered as one of the top-five greatest Lakers to play for the 17x NBA champions.

Where does Mark Medina rank LeBron James in terms of all-time Lakers?

Medina doesn’t have LeBron James in his top-five of Lakers all-time greats, instead listing him at six, just ahead of Wilt Chamberlain based on titles won with the 17x NBA Champions.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “No doubt, James is considered one of the best all-time players and the league’s all-time leading scorer. Because of James’ short-live tenure with the Lakers (2018-present), however, he doesn’t rank near the top among other Lakers greats.”

“Consider that James has collected one NBA title out of three playoff appearances in five seasons. Meanwhile, Magic Johnson (five titles) and Kobe Bryant (five titles) spent their entire career with the Lakers.”

“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (five of six titles) and Shaquille O’Neal (three of four titles) have the edge over James because of the number of titles they won in LA. Jerry West (one) and Elgin Baylor (one) would have the edge over James because of their seniority with spending their entire career with the Lakers.That leaves James only ahead of Wilt Chamberlain, who also won one NBA title with the Lakers.”

“Overall, James would rank sixth among all-time Lakers greats behind Johnson, Bryant, West, Abdul-Jabbar and O’Neal.”

How does LeBron James’ tenure with the Lakers compare?

LeBron has spent five seasons with the Lakers and despite his tenure with the team starting in his mid-30’s, his numbers are still consistent with those of his MVP award-winning seasons.

Per Statmuse, in 278 games for the Purple and Gold, James has averaged 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists, shooting 50.7% from the field and 34.6% from the field.

In comparison, the late Kobe Bryant’s two decades with the Lakers saw him average 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 44.7% field goal shooting and 32.9% from behind the line. However, he has five NBA titles to his name after a three-peat from 2000-2002, and winning back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

Additionally, Medina’s highest-ranked Laker, Magic Johnson, lit up the NBA in the 1980’s, playing 13 seasons for the LakeShow where the point-guard averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 12.3 assists, as well as 1.9 steals per game. He won five titles, picking up three NBA MVP awards and three Finals MVP awards along the way.

When his career is all said and done, LeBron James’ jersey will likely find its way into the rafters of the Crypto.com Arena, but whether it will be the #6 or #23 is widely debated. What is unquestionable, though, is James’ influence on the game of basketball as a whole.

However, with the longevity of the Lakers historical success, many stars have come and gone in L.A., like Bryant and Magic, who may have made just that little bit more of an impact on one of the NBA’s most successful teams ever.