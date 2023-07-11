L.A. Lakers superstar LeBron James made it no secret that he would have liked to have reunited with former teammate, Kyrie Irving in L.A.

With the 17x NBA champions choosing to prioritize squad depth and continuity, and Irving choosing to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks, NBA writer Mark Medina thinks that James’ thoughts on his team for next season have changed for the better, as expressed by his endorsement of both newly acquired and retained players on his social media.

NBA news – L.A. Lakers

The Lakers completed most of their off-season business within the first few days of free-agency, prioritizing squad continuity by re-signing Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell, as well as exercising Jarred Vanderbilt’s team option for next season.

During free-agency, they acquired up notable wing depth in Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish, something which Lakers GM Rob Pelinka noted, via Fox Sports, was a priority as it was a particular area of weakness that was visibly apparent in their 0-4 series sweep by the Denver Nuggets.

They also brought in support for 11-year-veteran Anthony Davis in Jaxson Hayes, as well as upgrading at the point-guard position with Gabe Vincent taking over the roster spot that was vacated by Dennis Schroeder.

It would appear that LakeShow fans and NBA analysts alike were not the only ones to praise Pelinka’s free-agency decisions, with one player in particular publicly expressing his support for the moves the Purple and Gold made in a series of social media posts.

Although LeBron James had hoped that the Lakers would somehow find a way to bring Kyrie Irving to SoCal, it appeared that James approved the roster moves that were made, something with which Pelinka was grateful for.

“It was also nice to just see him celebrate the roster, once we completed it, you know, a series of Instagram posts and different things, celebrating his teammates,” Pelinka said to reporters at a summer league game on Sunday, via Silver Screen and Roll. “That’s just the leader LeBron is. He knows how to galvanize a group and bring them together, and we’re just excited he’s behind that.”

And a LeBron-Irving reunion now appears incredibly unlikely after the latter signed a $126m contract with the Mavericks.

Does Mark Medina think that Kyrie Irving staying with the Mavericks impacts LeBron James’ thinking?

When asked whether he believes that Irving’s decision to take the money and stay in Dallas would impact James’ thoughts on the Lakers roster, Medina doesn’t think it will.

In fact, he believes the 38-year-old will endorse his squad more throughout next season after already endorsing the new and returning additions to the roster on his social media channels.

When asked whether Irving rejoining the Mavericks would have any impact on LeBron James' thoughts about who the Lakers should be recruiting, Medina told GIVEMESPORT: "Not necessarily. Yes, James had wanted to reunite with Irving leading into last season’s trade deadline. Yes, James had hoped the Lakers would acquire Irving as a free agent. But Irving did not want to take a significant discount.”

“The Lakers also didn’t want to give up all of their depth and continuity.”

“I expect James’ sentiments have changed for the better about the team’s direction. He gave a tacit endorsement of the Lakers’ moves on his Instagram account. He will likely give a bigger endorsement next season when the Lakers play even better with stronger depth."

No Kyrie, no problem

Perhaps the most notable acquisition of free-agency was former Miami Heat starting point-guard, Gabe Vincent, who signed to L.A. on a three-year contract. He was a key part of the Heat team who went on to make the 2023 NBA finals.

As per Lakers Nation, the undrafted 27-year-old averaged 12.7 PPG and 3.5 APG while shooting 37.8% from three-point range. He also scored 20 points at least once in each playoff series and made at least four 3-pointers in eight of the 22 games the Heat participated in.

Although he doesn’t possess the ball-handling and scoring ability that eight-time all-star Kyrie Irving does, Vincent believes that his all-around game and versatility can seamlessly fit into a well-balanced Lakers roster, with high hopes of being able to positively impact the side next season.

“I think I can do a number of things, I’ve showed that being in Miami,” Vincent said, via Spectrum SportsNet, when asked about how he can contribute to the Lakers: “Just coming in here finding the best way I can impact this team. Being myself, being a defender, being able to knock down shots and I’m just trying to create plays for others.”

With 13 roster spots now filled, it is expected that they will acquire one more player, with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reporting that L.A. are on the lookout to acquire a center who offers “stretch 5 capabilities”, in order to diversify the big position which the Lakers have certainly lacked over the past few seasons.

LeBron James’ recent actions on social media, though, seem to have put to bed any concerns over his possible retirement, as he is widely expected to suit up for his 21st season in the NBA. Perhaps the free-agency moves made by the Lakers front-office ultimately made 19x NBA All-Star’s decision for him.