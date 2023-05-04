LA Lakers' LeBron James took Dillon Brooks’ ‘words to heart’ and got his revenge on the court, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

After starting 2-10, nobody predicted that the Los Angeles Lakers would make the play-in tournament, let alone win a play-off series vs the #2 seed Memphis Grizzlies, facing a talented core of young players with budding superstar Ja Morant, and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr leading from the front.

With the Lakers clinching the series in six games in front of a packed out crowd at the Crypto.com Arena, and booking their place in the Western Conference semi-finals to face the reigning NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, it was the off-the-court drama that had most fans and media personnel talking.

NBA superstar LeBron James is no stranger to having individual battles on the court with other competitors, such as Lance Stephenson who drew attention for blowing into James’ ear in a match-up between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers in the 2014 NBA playoffs.

Dillon Brooks was the antagonist this time, with him coming out to the media after Memphis’ game 2 win, saying that LeBron James was “not at the same level that he was when he was on Cleveland winning championships." He added: Miami, I wish I got to see that. It would have been a harder task.”

James chose not to respond in the media, but instead dropped 25 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, while Brooks got ejected at the start of the 3rd quarter. LA went on to win 111-101.

What has Medina said about LeBron James vs Dillon Brooks?

When asked whether he thinks that the battle between James and Brooks was the most personal of James’ career, Medina told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't know if it was the most personal for his entire career. He has gone up against a lot of different foes whether Lance Stephenson or Paul Pierce and when you add the competitiveness of NBA Finals basketball, those might rank higher.”

“LeBron James took that as a challenge, where he didn't want to validate Dillon Brooks’ trash talk with words through the media. He certainly took those words to heart and made sure that he embarrassed the Grizzlies and Dillon Brooks on the court. This was showing that he's not old. He might be 38, but he's still playing like he is in his prime.”

Although it wasn’t LeBron James’ greatest career playoff series, he still ended up averaging

22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists compared to Brooks’ 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

What happened after the series win over Memphis?

It was only after the Lakers had reached the semi-finals of the Western Conference that LeBron James took to social media to poke back at Dillon Brooks.

In a series of images and videos from the playoff series uploaded to his Instagram account, Lebron captioned the post: “If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR.” This was in reference towards Dillon Brooks, who after Memphis’ game 2 win, said to the media in the locker room post-game: “I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they give me 40”.

With Brooks looking more unlikely than ever to suit up for the Memphis Grizzlies next season, LeBron James made sure that he had the last laugh on just one more foe to add to the list on those that he has faced in his 20-year career.