Despite his achievements, LeBron James isn't held in as high regard as other Los Angeles Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

LeBron James led the franchise to their first championship in a decade in 2020, as well as winning the Finals MVP award that year.

NBA playoff news - LeBron James

The Lakers fluffed their closeout game against the Memphis Grizzles last Wednesday with James having an uncharacteristically poor shooting night in a 116-92 defeat. James scored 15 points but shot only 5-17 from the floor and 1-9 from three-point range, along with grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists.

However, the Lakers bounced back to win their decider with the Grizzlies in comfortable fashion, 125-85, with James chalking up 22 points.

The Lakers now face Golden State Warriors in the Conference Semi-finals this week.

What has Medina said about LeBron and the Lakers?

Medina told GIVEMESPORT: "The Laker fans have embraced LeBron due to the fact that he helped them win a title in the bubble. They embraced him when he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. But the reality is that the Laker fans don't have the same affection for LeBron James as they had for their own legends, whether it's Magic Johnson or Kobe Bryant, because LeBron didn't spend his entire career there.

"When you're looking at championships, when all is said and done, he's still going to be seen in a positive light because he helped the Lakers win a title and break their 10-year title drought. But knowing how the Lakers are, they always want more and more titles, so it's only going to help and not hurt anything that he accomplishes moving forward."

Is it fair to compare the Lakers careers of LeBron and Magic?

The Lakers are the joint-most successful franchise in NBA history, sitting alongside the Boston Celtics with 17 championships. As a result, they have been blessed with a plethora of all-time great players throughout their history, from the aforementioned Kobe, Magic and Kareem to other Hall of Famers such as Shaquille O'Neal, Jerry West (the NBA logo himself), Wilt Chamberlain, James Worthy and Elgin Baylor.

In reality, their storied past is the only reason LeBron chose to join the Lakers. They were far from the most attractive proposition as a franchise in 2018 after years of mismanagement and with a roster almost exclusively consisting of unproven young talent. At the time, they were miles away from championship contenders. LeBron's arrival changed all that in an instant.

Whether they are as affectionate to LeBron as they are to career Lakers Kobe Bryant or Magic Johnson isn't too meaningful; what matters is just that Lakers fans are grateful they got to see him play and win a championship in their colours at all.