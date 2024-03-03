Highlights LeBron James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last year.

Luka Doncic has the potential to catch James but needs to sustain excellence for 20 years.

It is unlikely for anyone, even Doncic, to surpass James due to his historic scoring & longevity.

Last year, LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The now Los Angeles Laker is the undisputed NBA scoring champion and became the first player to surpass the 40,000-point mark on Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

James hit a layup at the start of the second quarter over Michael Porter Jr. to score his ninth point of the game. The Crypto.com Arena fans immediately started thunderous applause, as James capped off another career milestone.

The only other active player in the top 20 of the NBA's All-Time leading scorers list is Kevin Durant, who has 28,432 points and is ninth on the list.

Can anyone catch James?

Abdul-Jabbar's record was previously considered unbreakable

The NBA is in the middle of an offensive explosion, and team scoring records are getting broken left and right. James's impressive career has spanned more than two decades, so it will take a blend of excellence to surpass him.

NBA legends like Stephen Curry, Durant, James Harden, and Damian Lillard are reaching the twilights of their careers and will be unable to sustain the pace necessary to catch James. Luka Doncic, easily the league's best young player and scorer, might have a chance.

Through nearly six full seasons, Doncic has amassed an impressive 10,855 career points with the Dallas Mavericks. After James's sixth season, he was sitting at 12,993 total points. Not only will Doncic have to sustain his offensive excellence, he will have to do so for 20 years. In league history, only 10 players have played for two decades or more.

LeBron James's Highest Scoring Seasons (total points) Year PPG Total Points 2005-06 31.4 2,478 2008-09 28.4 2,304 2009-10 29.7 2,258 2017-18 27.5 2,251 2007-08 30.0 2,250

James has entered an unprecedented area of NBA history, and it is unlikely that anyone--even Doncic--will be able to catch him. Over the last three seasons, Doncic has averaged 1913.3 points per season. At that pace, Doncic will have to play 15 more seasons at a high level just to reach 40,000 career points.

Factoring in career decline and injury possibility, it seems very improbable that Doncic will be able to pass James, especially considering that James likely still has a few years to add to his total.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Doncic's best scoring season would be James's seventh-best career scoring season.

James has expressed that he sees himself as a role model for the younger generations of basketball players. With his blueprint for longevity, a commitment to winning, and offensive excellence, it's safe to say that young players have a great path to follow.

“I’ve always felt like it’s my job to continue to show the next generation the way, show them the blueprint.”-LeBron James

While it might feel like the reign of "King" James will never end, Father Time will realistically come calling soon. For now, fans of the NBA should relish James while he still plays at a high level, although the Lakers' rivals can take solace in knowing that the clock is ticking.